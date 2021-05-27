Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

BATMAN ’89 #1: Synopsis and Covers

By Bill "Jett" Ramey
batman-on-film.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow, DC has released the synopsis for issue #1 along with a look at the variant cover by Jerry Ordway…. CARD STOCK OPEN ORDER Variant by JERRY ORDWAY. Price: US $4.99. 1:25 Design Variant by JOE QUINONES. Price: US $4.99. TEAM VARIANT by KEN TAYLOR/TAURIN CLARKE. Price: US $4.99. Step...

batman-on-film.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Burton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Book Movies#Joker#Joe Quinones Inks#Fc#Batman Returns#Gotham#Dc#Joe Quinones Cover#Screenwriter Sam Hamm#Hero#Hardcover Collections#Artist Joe Quinones#Pages#Sam Hamm Pencils#Harvey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
Related
ComicsComicBook

Batman: Fear State Announced

The Scarecrow makes his play for Gotham city in the upcoming Batman event "Fear State." DC Comics unveiled details about the horror-themed event on Wednesday, suggesting it will tie together plot threads first seeded during the Future State series, which have continued throughout the current line of Batman comics and DC's Infinite Frontier. The event ties together Scarecrow’s plans to control Gotham City With fear and Mayor Christopher Nakano’s attempts to make the city safe by striking a deal with The Magistrate. "Fear State" will be the launchpad for several new Batman Family series and plots leading to a new status quo in 2022.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN, PART TWO Cover Art Revealed And It Puts Two-Face Front And Center

Batman: The Long Halloween is one of the most highly anticipated DC Animated Universe movies to come our way in quite some time, and we now have a first look at the cover art for the upcoming Blu-ray release. That shot of Two-Face and the Dark Knight's other rogues will actually link up to Part One's cover, and Warner Bros. Animation has done an awesome job with this artwork.
Comics975thefanatic.com

Batman and Superman Animated Comeback

DC Comics surprised the internet with three big announcements out of the animated universe last week. A reimagining of the 1990s Batman: The Animated Series, complete with the original artist Bruce Timm as well as JJ Abrams and Matt Reeves. Along with that, a new Superman Animated Series will also be created, both of these for HBO Max.
TV Seriesshortlist.com

A new Batman TV show reminds us of the best Batman show

Well, this is a surprise. While the world is waiting for more information on the new Batman movie, Warner Bros has revealed that there will be a brand-new show coming soon - and it looks a lot like Batman: The Animated Series. Batman: The Animated Series is, bar-none, the best...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Is Batman Beyond Canon in DC Explained

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Also known as Batman of the Future, Batman Beyond focuses on a new bearer of the Caped Crusader’s title in a future Gotham City under the guidance of the OG Batman, Bruce Wayne. It is an animated series with Terry McGuinness as the main protagonist set years beyond the service of his predecessor and it is a much darker version of the hero. Is it canon in DC though?
TV SeriesVulture

Batman: The Animated Series Creator Will Return With More Animated Batman

Batffleck. So long, RBattz. There’s a new Batman on the prowl, and he’s a cartoon. Today, Warner Bros. Animation announced that it is developing a new animated Batman series, titled Batman: Caped Crusader, with HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The platforms have green-lit a straight-to-series order for the DC Comics adaptation with an exciting creative team. J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves will executive-produce the new series alongside Bruce Timm, creator of the much-lauded Batman: The Animated Series. Nearly 30 years after B:TAS debuted, Batman: Caped Crusader will “reinvent Batman and his iconic rogue’s gallery with sophisticated storytelling, nuanced characters, and intense action sequences all set in a visually striking world,” according to the press release. Timm, Reeves, and Abrams say that the series will be “evocative of Batman’s noir roots,” a promise already fulfilled by the noir-ish poster art above.
ComicsBatman News

Batman/Superman #18 review

The previous two Batman/Superman issues are outstanding comics. On the one hand, it’s great when a creative team starts out strong. On the other hand, there lies a great challenge in this, because the team has set a high bar for themselves. Will they be able to keep up the level of quality? Let’s have a look.
ComicsBatman News

Batman: Black & White #6 review

The final issue of Batman: Black & White hits stands this week! For the most part, this has been an incredible collection of stories with fantastic art. The real question is whether or not the miniseries will go out with a bang or a whimper. Find out below!. “The Second...
Visual Artsideshow.com

Batman & Robin: The Dark Knight Returns

“I remember who I am. The rain pouring down now is a baptism, representing my rebirth, issuing a new mission.”. Sideshow Art Prints presents the Batman & Robin: The Dark Knight Returns Fine Art Print, an original DC Comics art print by artist Felipe Massafera. Witness Batman reborn in this...
TV ShowsPosted by
CinemaBlend

Upcoming Batman Movies And TV Shows: Everything Batman And Gotham City Related

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you are anything like me, you can never get enough of Batman, whether you go to the comic book store, the big screen, the small screen, or even video games to keep up with what goes on in Gotham City. It probably goes without saying that you are anxiously anticipating Robert Pattinson’s debut as the Dark Knight in The Batman, but likely know that there are plenty of other upcoming DC movies and even upcoming DC TV shows that every Batfan should look forward to as well. Before you get yourself admitted to Arkham Asylum trying to keep track of them all, check out our quick, convenient guide of all upcoming Batman movies and other projects somehow tied to the Caped Crusader, starting with one long-awaited comic book adaptation.
EntertainmentEscapist Magazine

The Batman Who Never Fought Joker: Remembering Beware the Batman

Batman is a character we’ve seen reiterated time and again, always adapting to his latest case, whether that’s becoming a samurai, hunting Jack the Ripper, or transforming into a mutant in RWBY. Yet there’s one exception we rarely see — a Batman without a Joker to duel. More than most iterations of DC’s Caped Crusader, Beware the Batman understands that, in order to show new sides to Bruce Wayne, he needs a different mirror to hold up. So, it tosses out most of the familiar foes for Batman’s most obscure villains, save for Waylon “Killer Croc” Jones, Harvey Dent, and Deathstroke. To top things off, rather than another Robin, we have Katana as a proper equal partner to Batman.
Comicsgeekdad.com

Review – Batman #109: Sinners and Saints

Batman #109 – James Tynion IV, Writer; Jorge Jimenez, Ricardo Lopez Ortiz, Artists; Tomeu Morey, Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorists. Ray: Gotham is getting busier than ever this issue, as multiple agents make their move on a city in chaos. Even Batman’s having trouble organizing his own network, as Ghost-Maker and Harley are doing their own thing when he needs backup. That leads to him confronting Simon Saint over the recent Scarecrows popping up around the city solo—which leads to an up-close and personal encounter with the newly upgraded Peacekeeper-01. This is a messier Batman than we’ve seen in a long time, a combination of the loss of his fortune and likely the loss of Alfred. It’s a compelling look at a Batman who’s definitely less than perfect and is seeing his city slip away from him.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman Just Says No to Drugs in BATMAN #109 [Preview]

Batman #109 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and in this preview, we find Batman and Oracle treating The Scarecrow like some kind of criminal, just because he's trying to get everyone in Gotham City high as hell. After all these years, isn't it time for Batman to end this senseless war on fear toxin and just allow people to do what they want? Sadly, it looks like ol' prohibition Bruce will continue his reign of terror. Check out the preview below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman #109 & Green Lantern #3 Both Getting Closer To Future State…

Today sees DC Comics publish Batman #109 and Green Lantern #3, and both have lots and lots of Future State readiness within them. In Future State: Green Lanterns, all the Lanterns were abandoned without any Green Lantern power after the big battery on OA blew up. In Future State Green Lanterns, that was meant to happen in the near-ish future but Green Lantern #2 just went and did it there and then.
TV SeriesComicBook

Court of Owls Make Their Batman: The Animated Series Debut

The Court of Owls is sinking its claws in the Batman: The Animated Series universe. Batman: The Adventures Continue, DC's digital-first comics series telling new stories in the Batman: The Animated Series timeline, returns today with the first issue of its second season. Part of the fun of the series is seeing how it adapts newer additions to the Batman mythology into The Animated Series' world. The series' first season included such additions as Azrael, Deathstroke, and Jason Todd as the Red Hood. The first issue of Season Two, written by Batman: The Animated Series writers Alan Burnett and Paul Dini and featuring art by Ty Templeton, includes the mysterious Court of Owls and their henchmen, the Talons', for the first time in the DC Animated Universe. SPOILERS for the issue's story follow.