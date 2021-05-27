Cancel
93.8 percent of Estelle Kampmeyer teachers stay put; average earns $54,027 per year

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 93.8 percent of teachers stay at Estelle Kampmeyer Elementary School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

