Illinois House passes right-to-unionize amendment, voters will have final say in 2022

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has changed the House rules to allow members to vote remotely. The Senate approved remote voting in the Spring of 2020. A spokesperson for the Speaker said the option is not ideal but was necessary as some members couldn’t physically be in Springfield Wednesday for various reasons. For any legislation to pass this late in the year, including approving the governor’s amendatory veto of the budget, three-fifths of the members must vote in the affirmative.