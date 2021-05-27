Illinois House passes right-to-unionize amendment, voters will have final say in 2022
The Illinois House passed a proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday, May 26, that would guarantee workers in the state the right to unionize. The proposed amendment, which passed the Senate last week, would provide that employees have a “fundamental right” to organize and engage in collective bargaining over wages, hours and working conditions. It would also prohibit the state or any local government from enacting so-called “right-to-work” laws, which prohibit contracts that make union membership a condition of employment.www.bnd.com