Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Illinois House passes right-to-unionize amendment, voters will have final say in 2022

News-Democrat
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois House passed a proposed constitutional amendment Wednesday, May 26, that would guarantee workers in the state the right to unionize. The proposed amendment, which passed the Senate last week, would provide that employees have a “fundamental right” to organize and engage in collective bargaining over wages, hours and working conditions. It would also prohibit the state or any local government from enacting so-called “right-to-work” laws, which prohibit contracts that make union membership a condition of employment.

www.bnd.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Kentucky State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois House#Constitutional Amendments#Collective Bargaining#Senate#D Chicago#Republicans#The General Assembly#D Ottawa#Democrat#Capitol News Illinois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Wisconsin Senate passes 'Second Amendment sanctuary' bill

The Wisconsin Senate on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at exempting the state from federal gun laws. The state Senate passed Assembly Bill 293 by voice vote, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Supporters of the legislation say it would make the state a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”. Under the bill,...
Congress & CourtsLantern

NIL bill passes in Ohio House of Representatives, transgender athlete amendment added

Ohio’s name, image and likeness bill passed the Ohio House of Representatives Thursday with an unexpected stipulation. After passing the Ohio Senate in a unanimous vote June 16, SB-187 was brought to the House floor Thursday, where an amendment was added regarding transgender athletes’ participation in youth and high school sports. Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani’s (R-Miamisburg) goal is for the bill to take effect by July 1, on par with seven other states.
Missouri Statekhqa.com

Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has found that a voter-approved ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday said the amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion. Under the Constitution, lawmakers can't be...
Wisconsin Rapids, WI95.5 FM WIFC

Mill Bill Passes Assembly, Bipartisan Amendment Not Adopted

MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A bill to help buy back two idled paper mills has passed one chamber of the Wisconsin legislature. Tuesday evening the Wisconsin Assembly passed Bill 367, informally known as the Mill Bill, to fund a $50 million loan for the purchase of the idled Verso mill in Wisconsin Rapids and a $15 million loan for the mill in Park Falls. The money for the loans will come from both the state’s share of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and from the State of Wisconsin’s Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.
Politicsdecaturradio.com

Il House Finally Passes Rule to Vote Remotely on Legislation

Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch has changed the House rules to allow members to vote remotely. The Senate approved remote voting in the Spring of 2020. A spokesperson for the Speaker said the option is not ideal but was necessary as some members couldn’t physically be in Springfield Wednesday for various reasons. For any legislation to pass this late in the year, including approving the governor’s amendatory veto of the budget, three-fifths of the members must vote in the affirmative.
Chicago, ILourcommunitynow.com

Illinois House pass elected Chicago school board bill, new gun legislation

CHICAGO – Mayor Lightfoot met with the Black Caucus on Tuesday in hopes of convincing the group to hold off on voting for an elected Chicago Public Schools Board. The bill, which was already expected to pass, cleared the Illinois House 70-41. The bill, which has already passed the state Senate, is expected to be signed by Governor JB Pritzker sign once it gets to his desk.
PoliticsKankakee Daily Journal

House OKs remote voting on bills to pass budget amendment

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House changed its rules Wednesday to allow lawmakers to cast votes on legislation remotely, giving them enough votes to pass a change to the budget bill and other measures. Shortly after this rule change, House Democrats approved the amendment to the budget that resulted from a...
Little Rock, ARnewtoncountytimes.com

Legislators refer three proposed constitutional amendments to voters

LITTLE ROCK – The legislature referred three proposed constitutional amendments to Arkansas voters. In next year’s statewide general election in November, voters will decide whether or not the three amendments are written into the state Constitution. Two of the proposed amendments originated in the Senate; the third originated in the...
Illinois Statewillcountygazette.com

'Illinois students will always have a voice': General Assembly passes measure to extend term limits for ISAC student commissioners

No gaps in Illinois student agency. Legislation passes both state houses that would ensure that student voices will still be heard in Illinois, past their expiration date. It only requires the governor's signature. The Illinois General Assembly passed legislation, on May 27, that will mean that the Illinois Student Assistance...
PoliticsChicago Sun-Times

Illinois House Dems have nothing but praise for Speaker Welch as new leader

On Nov. 19 last year, the number of Illinois House Democrats who had publicly stated they would not vote to reelect Speaker Michael Madigan grew from 12 to 17, meaning that Madigan at that point did not have enough votes to win. By Dec. 1, two more House Democrats, including a member of Madigan’s own leadership team, had turned against him. “The 19” became a real force in Illinois politics.
Michigan StateMarie Evening News

Republicans in Michigan House pass bills to enact strict voter ID laws in Michigan

House Republicans passed a series of bills Wednesday evening that would enact a strict voter ID law in Michigan. Michigan already requires voters to present an ID at their polling locations. But under current law, voters who don't have an ID when they show up can sign an affidavit affirming their identity and vote normally. SB 303, which passed the House along a party-line vote, would eliminate that option.
Illinois StateOne Green Planet

Illinois Legislation Passes Historic Animal Rights Bills

New legislation has been passed in Illinois in another move that will benefit animals across the state. House Bill 1711 and Senate Bills 154, 1672, and 1673 had passed the Illinois General Assembly and are on the governor’s desk for signature. The bills will make public housing more pet inclusive,...
Congress & Courtsroselawgroupreporter.com

House passes bill for investigations of ballot signature mismatches

Prosecutorial agencies would have the opportunity to investigate possible voter fraud when county election officials can’t verify the signatures on early ballots, under legislation approved by House Republicans. The House of Representatives on Monday approved an amendment to Senate Bill 1241 that would require county election officials to send information...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ Dead End on Voting Rights

Democrats have cast in dire terms their push to protect and expand voting rights before the next national elections. “Failure is not an option,” Senate Majority Chuck Schumer has repeatedly declared, making the oft-broken vow that leaders in both parties assign to their tippy-top priorities. This afternoon, Schumer brought up his party’s broad election-reform bill for an initial procedural vote, and it failed.