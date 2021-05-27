Bossier Sheriff Warns of Social Security Scam

President Biden told reporters that Queen Elizabeth II reminded him of his mother shortly after the two met at Windsor Castle on Sunday. After wrapping up a summit with the Group of Seven (G-7) nations, President Biden headed to Windsor Castle with first lady Jill Biden, where they were greeted by the queen. The president took part in an Inspection of the Guard of Honor and then joined the queen and first lady to watch a military march. Afterward, the three went into queen’s apartment for tea.