Bossier Parish, LA

Bossier Sheriff Warns of Social Security Scam

bossierpress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBossier Sheriff Julian Whittington warns of a scam in which callers are pretending to be from the Social Security Administration threatening residents. “Please do not fall for this scam,” warned Sheriff Whittington. “I know people get nervous when they get these types of phone calls, especially when it comes to their social security. Scammers will typically contact our seniors, who often feel vulnerable, and I want to help them avoid becoming a victim of this fraud.”

