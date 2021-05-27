Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

#VicksFlicks Special Edition: A Quiet Place Part II

By Brandon Vick
sobrosnetwork.com
 14 days ago

Very rarely does a sequel of any genre, especially in horror, reach the heights of the original, but that’s precisely what A Quiet Place Part II achieves. Writer-director John Krasinski’s skillful, exhilarating storytelling from A Quiet Place is strongly carried in to this beyond satisfying second part, expanding the world the Abbott family is silently surviving in. This one picks up right where the first one left off as Evelyn (with her newborn), Regan, and Marcus leave their home and walk further into the unknown, past where their sandy trail ends. The monsters’ mystique has worn off, which tends to happen after seeing them and discovering their weakness back in 2018. Even so, that doesn’t mean they’re still not scary as hell.

sobrosnetwork.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millicent Simmonds
Person
John Krasinski
Person
Cillian Murphy
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Noah Jupe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Quiet Place Part Ii#Special Edition#Part Iii#Music Stars#Original Stars#Movie Stars#The Sobros Network#Flicks Podcast#Part Iii#Horror#Storytelling#Home#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesMichigan Daily

John Krasinski on the making of ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

“A Quiet Place” broke boundaries in 2018. It was a theatrical experience, where no one dared to eat popcorn or whisper to their friends. It was a new take on a thriller; instead of being haphazardly thrown in, jump scares were used meticulously. A scary movie wrapped in a genuine family love story, it was an enormous success, making approximately $188 million domestically. As director John Krasinski (“The Office”) put it in our roundtable interview with him, “The entire experience of the first movie was a wow moment.”
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Streaming !! “A Quiet Place Part II” Online: How and Where watch, Storyline

A Quiet Place Part II is finally releasing theaters nationwide this Friday after premiering over a year ago in March 2020 and then promptly being postponed. A Quiet Place Part II is a movie starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Cillian Murphy. Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown See here.
MoviesNPR

Movie Review: 'A Quiet Place Part II' Resonates

"A Quiet Place Part II" was among the very first movies to delay its opening due to the pandemic. John Krasinski's thriller, originally set to open on March 20 of last year, got pushed back first to September, then to April of this year. Today it finally opens. Critic Bob Mondello says, shh, it's worth the wait.
Theater & Danceculturemap.com

The Paramount Theatre presenst A Quiet Place Part II

Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. Written and directed by John Krasinski.
MoviesFanBolt.Com

‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Review: A Brilliantly, Stressful Thriller

It had been over 14 months since I had set foot inside a theater. Attending this screener for A Quiet Place Part II wasn’t only something I was excited for because I loved the first film (or even because I was excited to see my fellow critic friends), but because I was freaking ecstatic to watch a movie on the big screen again.
MoviesPosted by
CultureMap Fort Worth

A Quiet Place Part II silently roars to list of best movie sequels

There are some movies that beg for a sequel and some that are better as stand-alone experiences. Upon its release in 2018, A Quiet Place seemed like it belonged in the latter category, as it wrapped up its story nicely even as the characters faced an uncertain future. But it’s hard to resist the lure of another go-around, and so, after a year’s delay due to the pandemic, A Quiet Place Part II is now a reality.
MoviesKSLTV

Review: Use Of Sound, Suspense Draws You In To ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — It has been a long year for John Krasinski. You might not remember, but “A Quiet Place Part II,” the sequel to his massively successful Hollywood studio directorial debut, was the first potential blockbuster to have to move off its scheduled release date when COVID-19 first began shutting down public gatherings back in March of 2020.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

‘A Quiet Place Part II’: Can you stream the new release today?

We’ve all been waiting to see the Abbott family once again in the upcoming sequel, A Quiet Place Part II, for quite some time now. These days, the majority of new releases are heading straight to streaming platforms like HBO Max or even Disney+. Keep reading to find out when & where you can watch the new thriller written & directed by John Krasinski!
MoviesSFGate

'A Quiet Place Part II' Cinematographer on Recapturing the World of the Original

Cinematographer Polly Morgan remembers seeing “A Quiet Place” when it hit theaters and being terrified. As a young mother watching Emily Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott giving birth in a tub and later putting her crying baby in a box to save it from the creatures, she was fearful. “It was a family drama, and I cared about these characters, even though it was a horror film,” she says.
MoviesHollywood.com

Hold Your Breath: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Keeps the Tension Alive

Not wanting to take my first trip to the theaters alone, I practically begged my older sister to join me. Maybe not the wisest choice on my part. While I am a sucker for horror, my sister sort of cringes at the genre. During the film, my sister turned and asked me, “Why are you laughing? Are you enjoying this?!” While she assured me that she enjoyed the movie, I knew she was confused about my exciting reactions during the scary parts.
Movieserienewsnow.com

'A Quiet Place Part II' kicks off summer with a blockbuster opening

Theaters have spent months trying to figure out how to get people back to the movies. Scaring them beyond belief appears to be a solution. "A Quiet Place Part II," a horror film starring Emily Blunt and directed by John Krasinski, brought in an estimated $48.3 million for its opening in North America this weekend, according to the film's studio Paramount.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ Heads for Mega $57M Opening

The North American box office is loud once again. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II is making history over Memorial Day weekend, grossing $19.3 million on Friday alone from 3,752 theaters for a projected four-day weekend of $57 million. That includes a projected three-day gross in the $47 million range. All are the biggest domestic numbers in the pandemic-era.
MoviesHello Magazine

A Quiet Place Part II:: is the horror film sequel worth the watch?

A Quiet Place Part II is one of the most-anticipated films that people are finally allowed to flock to the cinema to see from Friday - but is the follow-up to the hugely popular John Krasinski and Emily Blunt film worth the watch? Find out what viewers are saying here...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

William Friedkin Calls ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ a ‘Classic Horror Film’

Well over a year since the movie had its world premiere back in March 2020, director John Krasinski’s “A Quiet Place Part II” is finally reaching an audience. The movie just opened in wide release from Paramount on May 28, which means theatergoers are being treated to the sequel to the hit 2018 film about a family weathering the silent aftermath of an alien apocalypse on Earth.
Moviesnewsnationusa.com

A Quiet Place Part II is a little better than the first film

A Quiet Place Part II is kind of like what you’d get if the alien hunter from the Predator franchise stopped by This Is Us for a few episodes. The film is a horror story with the heart of a family drama, and for the most part, it works very well. But just like real families, it’s pretty consistent in both its strengths and its flaws — in other words, it’s the perfect sequel for fans of the original movie, while also being not that bad at welcoming viewers who might have missed the first go-round.
MoviesPride Publishing

A Quiet Place (part II)

“You can’t stay!” Those aren’t the words a nerve-frayed family running from killer demons wants to hear. Yet as they seek refuge, they encounter resistance in this sequel to one of the most innovative drama/horror/sci-fi films ever made, A Quiet Place. It was uniquely wondrous and scary. Is A Quiet Place II equally frightening?
MoviesScience Focus

A Quiet Place Part II: Could the characters really hold their farts in for that long?

We all know the feeling. The telltale build-up of hydrogen and methane in your large intestine. The discomfort as the gases expand and the mortal dread that comes as the pressure builds. They want out. They’re going to evacuate, violently if necessary, from one end of the digestive tract or the other, as is nature’s way. But why now? Why here, in the middle of a job interview or the first meeting with your partner’s aristocratic parents?
MoviesVox

A Quiet Place Part II takes a good premise and extends it

When A Quiet Place appeared in theaters in April 2018, it was a worldwide smash hit, and I’ve spent a while since then trying to figure out why. Setting aside its star power (namely, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski), it was not obviously poised for success more than any other horror film.