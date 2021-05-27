Cancel
Louisiana State

Cassidy Applauds Venture Global Carbon Investment in Louisiana

bossierpress.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) today applauded Venture Global LNG’s plans to capture and sequester carbon at its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities in Louisiana. “There’s no better place to sequester carbon than Louisiana. This project is a win for the environment, a win for jobs,...

bossierpress.com
