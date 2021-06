Author: Natalie Hoidal, UMN Extension educator, local foods and vegetable crops — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. The main story this week was frosty temperatures across the state, and a lot of last minute row cover applications. While many farmers made it through the night(s) without much damage, I got reports of major losses for growers in the northern part of the state for warm season crops and even some cool season crops like broccoli.