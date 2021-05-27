Lindsay Lohan Is Making Her Screen Return On Netflix

Greetings, my fellow cultured cinephiles of Winchester!. Your voice is your calling card. Your speaking pattern, accent and style are more important than you think. In our digital age of texting and social media posting, the elementary rules of spelling, proper usage, a tense which a majority of us were schooled in have fallen to the wayside in favor of brief blasts of modern vernacular that at times hinders the appearance of our potential intellect. When we modulate, the sound, style, and words we choose to use project an impression of who and what we are. Unfortunately, without the proper schooling on the essentials of what and what not to say and how to say or not to say it, we can be our own worst enemy. The importance of quality speaking skills and how it makes or breaks an individual in society is best on display in the award-winning musical winning “My Fair Lady” (1964).