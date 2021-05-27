Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Moeqawama Interview

By Logan Meyer
lordsofgaming.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had the opportunity to sit down with Moeqawama (host of the Backlog Chronicles Podcast) and discuss his gaming background, collecting, state of Xbox, state of PlayStation, preview E3, and more!. Moeqawama on the PlayStation standard of quality – “…Just because you don’t like the style, or you don’t like...

lordsofgaming.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Launch#Style#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Podcast
Related
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

NeonHat – The Interview

In this edition of Mr. PSVR’s Interview Corner, we take a closer look at NeonHat. A VR racing game where you can fly in first-person and travel through the depths of the 80s internet on PlayStation VR. _______________________________________________. CEO and Producer at Entalto Studios, Enrique Martinez. _______________________________________________. Welcome to The...
TV & Videostexasmetronews.com

The Celebrity Interview: That Celebrity Interview Lillian Vasquez

I invited style expert, and author Lillian Vazquez into the Valder Beebe Show studios. Lilliana is a trailblazing interviewer, style expert and author. The enterprising star has curated a career that began from a small blog, to being seen by millions daily on numerous nationwide platforms and morning talk shows. Lilliana has always been passionate about giving back and actively advocates on issues such as education, health, immigration and economic empowerment. She also embraces and welcomes her responsibility as a role model for others in the Latinx community who aspire to work in television.
Technologygitconnected.com

My Twitter Interview Experience

Interview experience for new grad software engineer role at Twitter, India. I’m Atibhi Agrawal, I’ll be graduating with an Integrated Master’s in Engineering from IIIT-Bangalore in July 2021. After that, I will be joining Twitter India as a software engineer. I will be based in Bangalore. In this blog post,...
Books & Literaturenerdgeist.com

Nerdgeist Interview With Stephen Mooney

With the release of Bettie Page: Curse of the Banshee #1 I thought it would be great if I shared our interview with writer Stephen Mooney. Stephen is an Irish native who has worked on numerous titles such as Angel, G I Joe, Vampirella, Nightwing and his own series Half Past Danger. We talk about all these and so much more and I hope you all enjoy.
Musicthisis50.com

Interview With DPisuwitme Productions

“I would describe my production style as versatile, but I focus a lot on soulful trap and rap sounds with the piano keys and heavy drums. While focusing on core driven melodies. Using the piano is one of my favorite instruments, because when I start with the keys, I get a nice rhythm going and that allows me to build around the production.”
Celebritiesbridge909.org

Bridge Exclusive Interview with Dodie

English singer-songwriter Dodie joins Sarah Bradshaw via Zoom to chat about her new album, “Build A Problem.” They also delve into stories from her book, “Secrets for the Mad: Obsessions, Confessions, and Life Lessons,” plus the importance of mental health, fan interaction, and finding the inner workings of your mind through writing.
New York City, NYweownthenitenyc.com

Exclusive Interview: Michelle Sparks

Following a swathe of critically acclaimed releases on the likes of Octopus Recordings, Press Play, Weekend Weapons and DNCTRX over the course of her illustrious musical career, prolific US techno maven Michelle Sparks has got the production credentials to rival some of the best in the business. Now, and as she looks to continue her inexhaustible run of first-rate studio output, Michelle adds to her already stellar career discography with an exquisite official remix for Dusty Kid & Marascia’s iconic 2009 cut, WIWY. Out now via internationally lauded, LA-based imprint, Octopus Recordings – a label which she has come to call home over the past few years – Sparks pulls out all the stops for another landmark release, combining an expert amalgamation of luscious, rolling basslines, intricately layered drum patterns and sweeping euphoric breakdowns, to deliver a melodic techno weapon of gargantuan proportions. We caught up from Michelle from her home in Phoenix to find out more…
Rock Musicrockeramagazine.com

Interview with Deathcryptopia

Extreme metal fans were always giving black metal a huge part in their hearts. Well, usually I don't listen to black metal, but when I do I will listen to Deathcryptopia for sure especially after checking their debut 'Death.' I had chat with Deathcryptopia masterminds to know more about their influences, inspirations and upcoming plans. Let's find out below!
Theater & Dancesecondlife.com

Virtuality : Interview with Anu Papp

"Anu Papp has been in Second Life since April 1, 2007. Anu is a philanthropist, poet and musician who embodies the spiritual world, be it dance or photography, she is always interested in opening the hearts and letting light in. She began her musical journey at the age of four, made rapid progress and became one of the youngest concert pianists at the age of nine. Her love for photography awoke at the age of 15." Read more on the blog.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Gadgeteer – The Interview

In this edition of Mr. PSVR’s Interview Corner, we take a closer look at Gadgeteer. A physics-based puzzle game where you build chain reaction machines to solf fun, intricate puzzles on PlayStation VR. _______________________________________________. Interview with the founder, CEO, and Creative Director of Metanaut, Peter Kao and. Experience Designer, Quinn...
Moviesgoldderby.com

Wunmi Mosaku interview: ‘Lovecraft Country’

“It just felt like a family drama, but it felt in-depth, it felt rich. And then Shoggoths jump out. So I’m like, I want to be a part of this,” remembers actress Wunmi Mosaku about her reaction to reading the complex characterizations and eldritch horrors in the “Lovecraft Country” pilot script. But those monstrous demon Shoggoths were just the beginning of where the story took Mosaku. Watch our exclusive video interview with her above.
Celebritieskhn.org

Behind The Byline: Finding a ‘Superstar’ to Interview

KHN has never been busier ― and health coverage has never been more vital. The Behind The Byline series on YouTube and Instagram TV offers an insider’s view. Journalists and producers from across KHN’s newsrooms take you behind the scenes in these bite-size videos to show the ways they are following the story, connecting with sources and sorting through facts.
Worldcoincodex.com

Interview with Grigory Rybalchenko, Founder of EmiSwap

The world is covered with uncertainty about what the next cryptocurrency step is going to be. While a sudden crypto collapse is justified by several contributing factors, like the recent China ban and the cease of Tesla accepting Bitcoin for its cars as announced by Elon Musk on Monday, the question of whether Bitcoin will ever recover is on everyone’s minds.
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

ARK-ADE – The Interview

In this edition of Mr. PSVR’s Interview Corner, we take a closer look at ARK-ADE. A fast-paced VR first-person shooter with retro vibes in a low-poly 80’s Sci-Fi setting that hopefully will be coming to PlayStation VR. _______________________________________________. Interview with Artist and Level Designer, Coder, Audio Designer, & Marketer of...
Books & Literatureculanth.org

Interview: Patchwork Ethnography

Last year, Member Voices published Gökçe Günel, Saiba Varma, and Chika Watanabe’s “A Manifesto for Patchwork Ethnography.” The authors posted their manifesto ahead of a Wenner-Gren funded webinar, “Patchwork Ethnography,” which will take place on June 24–25, 2021 (click here for more details on the program and registration). This interview follows up with the authors a year on and looks toward their webinar, which we encourage you to attend. This interview is the first part of a longer conversation we hope to have with those who participate in the webinar—look for more posts in the future. The questions were written by Danny Cardoza in collaboration with the Member Voices team, particularly Scott Schnur and Riddhi Pandey, and answered collectively by Gökçe Günel, Saiba Varma, and Chika Watanabe. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
TV Showskneelbeforeblog.co.uk

Interview with Director Sudz Sutherland

Recently Craig talked to Sudz Sutherland, director of Supergirl, Superman & Lois, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and many other TV shows. They talk learning the visual and narrative language of TV shows, relating to actors, being a fan who gets to direct and so much more. Show Notes.
Celebritieselectrowow.net

This Or That With Krista Mitsopoulou — Exclusive Interview

Ever since the beginning of her career, Krista Mitsopoulou has built a genuine reputation for herself. With a love of music since her childhood and a plethora of vinyl that she holds close to her, Krista has seen bountiful success ever since the beginning of her career built from her inimitable sound of uplifting beats, atmospheric harmonies, and enchanting vocals. Electro Wow caught up with the female DJ/music producer for some insider information on her favourites with a this or that interview:
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Tribeca 2021 Review: “As of Yet” Reveals a Talent That’s Worth the Wait

“The Adventures of Pete and Pete” DVDs that sit on the bookshelf in Naomi’s apartment in “As of Yet” are a tip-off to the formative years of its star/writer and co-director Taylor Garron, who in character says 1995’s “Heavyweights” is the one film she truly loves, but you suspect off-screen she might have some affection for indie romcoms of the era like “Walking and Talking” and “Hav Plenty” that bereft of a resources that could afford pricey locations and familiar needle drops relied instead on the scrappy charm of its cast and high anxiety to propel it forward. Garron and co-director Chanel James may not have had an alternative in making a film during a pandemic, but regardless of the circumstances in which it was conceived, “As of Yet” has that same refreshing energy about it, showing there’s no better production value than to have sharp writing.
TV & Videoscastleinsider.com

Marvel Studios Calling All Super Women of the MCU

Marvel Studios is sending out a nationwide casting call as the brand is calling all super women of the MCU ! The team at Marvel Studios is currently developing an unscripted documentary series that is set to air exclusively to the Disney+ audiences. The documentary will showcase, highlight, and champion the immense and robust talent of females who are responsible for bringing the Marvel...
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

New British broadcaster GB News, compared to Fox News, set to launch

Comparisons between GB News and Fox News are "unfortunate," according to journalist Simon McCoy, ahead of the new British broadcaster's launch on Sunday with a special programme. McCoy, a former BBC broadcaster, is one of a number of high-profile figures who have joined the new channel, which is chaired by...