SACO, Maine — Saco police arrested this week's U.S. Marshal's Fugitive of the Week Friday afternoon. According to a press release from U.S. Marshal's New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force, Hunter Eaton, 21, who has ties to both Saco and Rochester, New Hampshire, was wanted on multiple arrest warrants in New Hampshire, including in Strafford County for failing to appear on charges involving the theft of multiple firearms and a Rockingham County warrant for bail violations on an ongoing burglary case. Eaton also has a list of warrants issued by the Rochester and Somersworth N.H. Police Departments.