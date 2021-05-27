Resident Evil Village Has Shipped Over 4 Million Copies Since Launch

Resident Evil Village could soon become the series’ best-selling entry ever if recent figures released by Capcom are any indication of what’s to come. As confirmed via press release earlier today, the studio revealed that the second chapter in Ethan Winters’ story has now shipped over 4 million copies, elevating it beyond its predecessor’s own first-month performance back in 2017. It’s worth noting, of course, that due to the sequel’s newness, the bigger picture will take some time to reveal itself, though based on early stats, it certainly seems as if the franchise’s eighth mainline installment is on the path to becoming a massive success.