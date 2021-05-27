State plans to move ag offices to new neighborhood

The state is preparing to move several Nebraska agriculture agencies and commodity groups under one roof in the Fallbrook area of north Lincoln. Some of the offices are currently located in the state capital complex in downtown Lincoln. The following agencies are expected to be relocated by late fall: the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Ethanol Board, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, Nebraska Wheat Board, the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, and Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is already at the new building at 245 Fallbrook Boulevard.