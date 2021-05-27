Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

State plans to move ag offices to new neighborhood

By Amy Hadachek
agupdate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state is preparing to move several Nebraska agriculture agencies and commodity groups under one roof in the Fallbrook area of north Lincoln. Some of the offices are currently located in the state capital complex in downtown Lincoln. The following agencies are expected to be relocated by late fall: the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Ethanol Board, Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, Nebraska Wheat Board, the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, and Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is already at the new building at 245 Fallbrook Boulevard.

www.agupdate.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethanol#Real Estate#State Services#State Department#State Agencies#Public Services#Nebraska Ethanol Board#Nebraska Wheat Board#The Nebraska Corn Board#Nwa#Downtown Lincoln#Relocation#Growing Nebraska#North Lincoln#Rental Costs#North Omaha#Spaces#Ndee Members#Social Services#Fallbrook Boulevard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Related
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Plans for a new office building on Lincoln Mall move forward

A new office building planned on Lincoln Mall that will replace two existing buildings — including one damaged during protests last summer — got the initial go-ahead from the Lincoln City Council on Monday. The council found that NEBCO's plans to build a $20 million, three-story office building on the...
Politicscapitalpress.com

Washington FFA announces new state officers

Washington FFA has a new team of state officers for 2021-2022. Alyxandra Bozeman of White River FFA was elected president; Ainsley Carpenter of Deer Park FFA as vice president; Madison Wolfe of Pullman FFA as secretary; Kinsey Nelson of Walla Walla FFA as treasurer; Caitlyn Garvey of Yelm FFA as reporter; and Andrew Miles of Finley FFA as sentinel.
Washington StateDaily Evergreen

All counties move to Phase 3 of state reopening plan

Whitman County moved into Phase 3 of Washington state’s COVID-19 reopening plan Tuesday, along with all other counties in the state. The county will remain in Phase 3 until June 30, which is when the state will fully reopen, according to a press release from Gov. Jay Inslee. The state...
Winchester, VAWinchester Star

Dodson leaving development office for new state job

WINCHESTER — Winchester is losing one of the most effective weapons in its business-development arsenal. Shirley Dodson, business and community development manager in Winchester's Economic Development Department, has resigned to accept a position with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) in Richmond. Her final day in Winchester is Friday. "It's...
Tippecanoe County, INNewsbug.info

State Road 28 project moves to a new two mile closure section

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.-The Indiana Department of Transportation announces State Road 28 will close just east of Romney to C.R. 200 East on or after Monday, June 7. This stretch is scheduled to reopen August 24. Access will be maintained to residences and businesses in the area. The official detour follows, U.S. 231 to U.S. 52 in Lafayette and back to S.R. 28.
Public HealthWVNews

West Virginia WIC to provide temporary benefits increase

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health, Office of Nutrition Services has announced that participants in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children will receive a temporary benefit increase for the purchase of additional fruits and vegetables. Through $490...
AgricultureTree Hugger

2018 Farm Bill: Summary and Impact

The Farm Bill is a package of legislation including various initiatives and funds targeted at the agricultural industry. Also known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, the Farm Bill was enacted on December 20, 2018 by former President Donald Trump. Every five to six years, a farm bill is...
Florida StateVSC NEWS

Florida Ag Expo Planning Underway

Florida Ag Expo is just six months away on Nov. 18, which means the planning process has started for the educational seminars. The event will kick off with a general session focusing on precision agriculture. There will be a panel discussion and general overview of the latest precision technologies in the industry. The general session will be followed by two concurrent educational programs – one covering production updates and the other centering on pest management. The afternoon will conclude with field tours.
Washington StateChronicle

Washington State Plans New Involuntary Treatment Facility in Thurston County

Washington state plans to build an involuntary psychiatric treatment facility at the Maple Lane campus near Grand Mound by 2023. A contracted healthcare provider would use the 16-bed facility to provide inpatient psychiatric care for people 18 or older who are civilly committed for 90 to 180 days under the state's Involuntary Treatment Act, according to the project website.
Politicsfarmweeknow.com

New state budget funds obligations, avoids painful choices

State lawmakers early Tuesday morning passed a fiscal year 2022 budget with about $42.2 billion in general revenue funds and $2.5 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. The vote was 37-21 in the Senate and 72-44 in the House with a single present vote. The new budget...
Agriculturefortscott.biz

Home Ownership Month

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2021 – Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack kicked off National Homeownership Month, as part of a nationwide celebration to highlight U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) efforts to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans. “Safe, energy-efficient, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of communities in...
AgriculturePosted by
FingerLakes1.com

USDA’s Rural Development arm turns attention to housing during National Homeownership Month

On Tuesday, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack kicked off National Homeownership Month, as part of a nationwide celebration to highlight U.S. Department of Agriculture efforts to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans. “Safe, energy-efficient, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of communities in rural America,” said Secretary Vilsack....
Helena, MTroundupweb.com

Montana Farmers Encouraged To Participate In Wheat & Barley Varieties Survey

Helena - The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to participate in the upcoming Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). “This year’s varieties survey will give our breeding program unique and widespread insight into the characteristics...
Congress & Courtspnwag.net

Stabenow Urges USDA to Implement Food and Ag Supply Chain Provisions

Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow urges the Department of Agriculture to implement American Rescue Plan provisions to protect food and farm workers. In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Stabenow states the American Rescue Plan “included resources so that the people who power our food and ag supply chain are protected and have the resources they need to stay safe and keep the shelves stocked.”
Agriculturekmuw.org

Secretary Tom Vilsack On USDA Debt Forgiveness For Black Farmers

Starting June 1, the Department of Agriculture will pay out thousands of dollars in loan forgiveness to Black and minority farmers in a bid to correct for more than a century of discrimination. More than $4 billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan have been allocated for the program. But...
Real Estatewbiw.com

USDA celebrates National Homeownership Month

WASHINGTON – Today, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack kicked off National Homeownership Month, as part of a nationwide celebration to highlight U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) efforts to provide access to affordable housing for rural Americans. “Safe, energy-efficient, affordable housing is essential to the vitality of communities in rural America,” said...