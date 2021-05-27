Cohasset baseball runs win streak to four, sit at 5-3

BERLIN- Decatur’s varsity baseball team ran its current win streak to five this week with a 14-3 rout of Mardela on the road on Tuesday. The Seahawks now stand at 9-1 on the season, their only loss coming to Parkside, 3-2, on May 21. With the win over the Warriors on Tuesday, the Seahawks’ current win streak is at five games. Decatur opened the season with five straight wins before the loss to Parkside. The Seahawks faced Saint Michaels at home on Thursday in the regular season finale played too late to be included in this edition. With its 9-1 mark heading into Thursday’s finale, Decatur will likely draw a high seed in the state regional tournament, which will return this year after a one-year absence.