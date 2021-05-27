‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Travel Up The River Of Adventure On July 30
When it comes to Disney, there’s nothing off the table when it comes to new feature films, not even (to our collective dismay) live-action remakes of some of their animated classics. The same goes for movies based on the most beloved rides at Disneyworld theme park. For every “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl,” however, there’s 2002’s “The Country Bears,” or, even worse, 2003’s “The Haunted Mansion.”theplaylist.net