Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer: Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt Travel Up The River Of Adventure On July 30

By Ned Booth
theplaylist.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to Disney, there’s nothing off the table when it comes to new feature films, not even (to our collective dismay) live-action remakes of some of their animated classics. The same goes for movies based on the most beloved rides at Disneyworld theme park. For every “Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl,” however, there’s 2002’s “The Country Bears,” or, even worse, 2003’s “The Haunted Mansion.”

theplaylist.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Nyman
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Édgar Ramírez
Person
Michael Green
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Emily Blunt
Person
Jack Whitehall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up The River#Disney World#Legendary Adventure#Disney Cruise#Film Star#Travel Trailer#Disney Movies#Jungle Cruise#The Tree Of Life#German#Disney Premier Access#Jungle Cruise#Feature Films#Theaters#Dr Lily Houghton#Classics#Pirates#Disneyworld Theme Park#Star Power
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviesvitalthrills.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer and Poster Revealed

The Walt Disney Studios this morning released the new Jungle Cruise trailer and poster, which preview the anticipated film coming to both theaters and Disney+ with Premier Access on Friday, July 30. You can watch the new Jungle Cruise trailer below and you’ll find the poster and more photos underneath.
Movies/Film

‘Jungle Cruise’ is Coming to Theaters and Disney+ Premier Access in July

After being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic last year, Disney is finally bringing the theme park-inspired action adventure Jungle Cruise to theaters. But that’s not the only place you’ll be able to catch the movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Disney has announced that Jungle Cruise will be following in the footsteps of Black Widow by arriving on Disney+ Premiere Access the same day it hits theaters at the end of July.
MoviesPWMania

Video: Jungle Cruise Movie Trailer Featuring The Rock

Disney has released a new trailer for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s “Jungle Cruise” movie. You can see that trailer below, along with a new Drew Struzan-inspired poster. The “Jungle Cruise” movie is based on the iconic Disneyland ride of the same name. Rock will star as the captain of the small riverboat that takes a group through the Amazon. The movie also stars Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Paul Giamatti, and Jesse Plemons. Disney has been upgrading their theme park ride to coincide with the release of the movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dwayne Johnson’s Next Movie Is Headed To Disney Plus This July

In news that probably shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, Dwayne Johnson‘s next movie, Jungle Cruise, has been confirmed for a duel Disney Plus and theatrical release this July 30th. As with several other new releases to have hit the Mouse House’s streaming platform in recent months, it’ll...
MoviesScreendaily

‘Jungle Cruise’ latest Disney summer tentpole to get hybrid release

Reflecting ongoing uncertainty over when cinema-going worldwide will return to full force, Disney has set another hybrid release for one of its tentpoles and will launch Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in cinemas and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 30. Johnson announced the news on social...
MoviesOrlando Sentinel

‘Jungle Cruise’ movie released in theaters, on Disney+ on same day

“Jungle Cruise,” a movie based on a ride at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland, will be seen in theaters and be available through Disney+ on the same day, July 30. The release information was shared by actor Dwayne Johnson, who stars in the film, via a video on his social-media platforms Thursday.
Moviesmoviehole.net

Dwayne Johnson eyeing Total Recall reboot!?

Back when he was transitioning from the ring to the film screen, Dwayne Johnson was adamant he wouldn’t be starring in remakes or sequels to any of Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone’s earlier films. We even asked him, way back when, about taking over for the Oak in a new...
Moviesbbcgossip.com

4 Ways Dwayne Johnson’s Jungle Cruise Reminds Me Of Pirates Of The Caribbean

The new trailer for Jungle Cruise uses the anachronistic “Run Through the Jungle” for most of its run time. However, near the end of the trailer, the music shifts to an instrumental piece of music which sounds like just the sort of heroic action music a movie like this needs. The first trailer also included some great music that, if it is part of the movie, is going to fit perfectly. It’s possible this music isn’t part of the actual film; that happens a lot with trailers, but even if this music is just a hint of the kinds of things we can expect, it should be great. James Newton Howard is composing the music, so we can expect a killer score.
MoviesComplex

People Are Loving Jesse Plemons’ Villain in New ‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer

The new trailer for Disney’s Jungle Cruise is here, but it’s not the slick action or performances from Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt that have people talking. Finally showing off more of the plot, the trailer reveals Jesse Plemons’ role as lead villain Prince Joachim. And fans of the Breaking Bad, Fargo, and Judas and the Black Messiah alum are already eager to see more.
Indiana StateTor.com

Disney’s Jungle Cruise Looks Like an Indiana Jones-eque Adventure

Disney’s latest effort to capitalize on its park-based IP is a film based on its theme park ride, Jungle Cruise. The film is set to hit theaters (and as a premier offering on the studio’s streaming service, Disney+) in July, and ahead of that release, we’ve got a new trailer that shows off an Indiana Jones-like adventure featuring the Rock and Emily Blunt.
Moviesbbcgossip.com

New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
Moviesava360.com

Jungle Cruise - Official Trailer 2 (2021) Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt

Check out the latest exciting trailer for the upcoming movie, Disney's Jungle Cruise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney's "Jungle Cruise" is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank's questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila-his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities-possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate-and mankind's-hangs in the balance.
Chicago, ILHollywoodChicago.com

Emily Blunt

CHICAGO – The horror genre gets a bad rap but in many ways, they’ve earned it. That’s not to say that every horror film is inherently bad, but at the smallest sign of financial/critical success, the studios will try to franchise it like it’s an IHOP. For example, let’s look at the cautionary tale known as the Saw franchise, which recently released a film that likely none of you saw.