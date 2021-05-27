Premiere: Norwegian Duo Jouska Offer Hazy Remix Of Solå’s “Dizzy”

Your Old Droog's has been on an impressive run over the last few years as the Brooklyn artist has dropped a plethora of incredible projects that have gotten fans excited for more. If you have heard his music then you would know that he is quite proficient with his bars and his wordplay can go toe-to-toe with some of the best. In 2021, he has every intention of keeping his momentum going, and on Friday he came through with a brand new 15-track project called TIME.