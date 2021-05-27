Premiere: Norwegian Duo Jouska Offer Hazy Remix Of Solå’s “Dizzy”
Jouska are a production duo made up of Marit Othilie Thorvik and Hans Olav Settem who bonded over a mutual love of Gorillaz, The Internet and Norwegian alt-pop trio Sassy 009. Touches of all three can be heard in their music, particularly the latter whose understated, lo-fi stylishness simmers beneath the surface. All of that comes together in fairly audible ways, but there's a noticeable pang of anxiety throughout Jouska's music, which is possibly why they connected so well with Solå's new single, "Dizzy".