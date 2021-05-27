Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Premiere: Norwegian Duo Jouska Offer Hazy Remix Of Solå’s “Dizzy”

By James Keith
Complex
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJouska are a production duo made up of Marit Othilie Thorvik and Hans Olav Settem who bonded over a mutual love of Gorillaz, The Internet and Norwegian alt-pop trio Sassy 009. Touches of all three can be heard in their music, particularly the latter whose understated, lo-fi stylishness simmers beneath the surface. All of that comes together in fairly audible ways, but there’s a noticeable pang of anxiety throughout Jouska’s music, which is possibly why they connected so well with Solå’s new single, “Dizzy”.

www.complex.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Norwegian#Premiere#Love#Rain Soaked Windows#Audible#Play#French Outlet Kitsun#Surface#Anxiety#Olav
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Remix
News Break
Music
Related
Musicbadfeelingmag.com

Video Premiere: Montreal electro-pop duo Titelaine shares “Photo Souvenir”

Just in time for summer, Montreal electro-pop duo Titelaine is back with “Photo Souvenir,” a breezy new track tailor-made for sweltering late nights. Filmed on a cell phone in a Montreal park, the video features band members Loukas (arrangements, production, beatmaking), and Gabrielle (lyrics, and melody) skateboarding and lounging in the field over the track’s wistful and bittersweet melodies.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Watch Norwegian progressive folk band Gåte’s new video for “Hemnarsverdet”

Gåte is a Norwegian progressive folk band that formed back in 1999, went on hiatus in the mid 2000s, and returned with a new album, Svevn, in 2018. They followed it this year with a new EP, Til Nord (order yours), and we're now premiering the video for its song "Hemnarsverdet," which was produced and shot by Ragnarok Film and produced and directed by Ole Fredrik Wannebo. The band says in a statement:
Worldpilerats.com

Premiere: Perth hip-hop duo Otiuh continue to surge with their new single, Sundown

When it comes to Western Australia's blossoming hip-hop space, Otiuh are a duo doing something right. The pairing of Cesare and Jahmeil have become one of our go-to artists for forward-thinking hip-hop in the last few years, capturing their many sides as a multi-faceted and genre-shifting act as they grow and evolve; an evolution particularly felt when you contrast their 2019 debut EP Cold Recreation against their follow-up La Festa last year, and again with everything they've put out since.
Louisiana Statepilerats.com

Meet LA's Dizzy Fae, who makes dizzying dance-pop with her debut EP, Antenna

In terms of our recent international discoveries, Minneapolis-born and Los Angeles-based musician Dizzy Fae is somewhere amongst the most exciting. The musician has been bubbling away for a few years now, building a growing audience with two brilliant mixtapes - 2018's Free Form Mixtape and 2019's NO GMO - that introduce her genre-moving sound as one worth keeping an eye on, and in the last 12 months or so, she's held true to that, becoming one of our favourite newcoming artists from overseas.
Musicdjcity.com

Ashanti’s ‘Only U’ Remixed by HUNDRD PCT: DJcity Exclusive

DJcity remixer DJ Valid has been releasing tracks under the name HUNDRD PCT, a side project made to explore the soulful side of house music. One of the latest releases from the project is his remix of Ashanti‘s 2004 hit “Only U.”. “I enjoy playing older R&B flipped into house...
Musicmusicinafrica.net

Listen to Wax Tailor’s Everybody remix

French electro hop producer Wax Tailor has released the second remix to ‘Everybody’, which was produced by South Africa’s Kanif The Jhatmaster. The remix is available for download and streaming on all major streaming platforms. It was released on the Lab'oratoire label, and follows the release of Wax Tailor’s album The Shadow of Their Suns earlier this year, which includes the remixes of ‘Everybody’ featuring Del The Funky Homosapien. Kanif The Jhatmaster has previously worked for musicians such as Del The Funky Homosapien and rapper Yugen Black, among others.
Musicmagneticmag.com

Shura Shares Summer-Funk Filled Remixed Of Jimmy Smash’s "August"

English songwriter and production genius Shura has stepped up to remix one of our favorite EP’s so far this year, bringing her own twist to "August" by Jimmy Smash. The original was a catchy piece of alt-pop 80’s nostalgia, but Shura has brought out an undeniable level of funk to proceedings.
MusicNME

Listen to a new, anniversary remix version of Muse’s ‘Megalomania’

Muse have shared a special anniversary remix of ‘Megalomania’ – you can listen to it below. Last month (May 20), Muse marked the forthcoming 20th anniversary of ‘Origin Of Symmetry’ by announcing the upcoming release of a remixed version of their seminal album. The remix album will arrive on June...
MusicYour EDM

PREMIERE: T-Mass, ATTLAS, & More Feature On “Wasted On You” Remix Pack from DVRKO

After releasing “Wasted On You” last month, DVRKO is back with an expansive remix pack for the single featuring T-Mass, ATTLAS, rrotik, and Forbes. DVRKO said of the remixes, “Shout out to T-Mass, ATTLAS, rrotik and Forbes! They each brought their own unique styles to this Wasted On You remix pack and smashed them all out of the park.”
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Tone Stith Connects With Kiana Ledé, H.E.R. & Others On The "FWM' EP

Tone Stith has finally arrived with his FWM EP. After previously teasing fans with the self-titled lead single "FWM," "Like The First Time," and "When You Love Someone," featuring the Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate H.E.R., he debuted the nine-track project on Friday (June 11). The R&B collection showcases Tone's triple-threat skills as...
Musicmagneticmag.com

Monolink Releases Airy New Album 'Under Darkened Skies'

Monolink has released his sophomore album Under Darkened Skies. Since breaking out with his EP in 2015 The End and then his debut album in 2018 Amniotic, he has become a key player of the world of Burner / Tulum-styled indie electronic music. Combining long, progressive and mellow beats with...
Musicwhitelight-whiteheat.com

WL//WH Video Premiere: VIOLET NOX “Cosmic Bits (J. Bagist Remix)”

Boston based experimental psych electronic collective Violet Nox drop another mesmerizing video, created by DebStep, for a J. Bagist Remix of their 2020 track “Cosmic Bits”, taken from last year’s 4-track EP “Future Fast” via UK label Sleep FUSE and Infinity Vine Records. The original track by Violet Nox fuses...
MusicComplex

First Impressions of Migos’ New Album ‘Culture III’

Four and a half years after the release of Culture, Migos are back with another blockbuster entry in the illustrious series. And right as the world is opening back up after a year and a half of COVID-19 restrictions, it really couldn’t have come at a better time. The 19-song...
Musicearmilk.com

UK producer Martin Badder releases "Lover Boy" with Shania

UK-based producer Martin Badder drops soothing new track “ Lover Boy,” with vocals from rising singer-songwriter Shania. Intelligent song writing meets intricate instrumentals on the track which brings a chopped-up breakbeat drum pattern together with a delicate but rich chord progression. The synth-tinged offering sits snuggly between indie and electronica as Shania’s soft, melodic vocals pulls listeners into a world of comforting music that lilts with tasteful romanticism.
MusicYour EDM

Dillon Francis Goes Deep With Drove On New EP Single, “Together”

Drove just dropped his new EP, Dawn, on Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS, the follow up to his Dusk EP earlier this year. On one of the new singles, he teams up with Dillon Francis once again for “Together.”. “We already had a collaboration with Dillon on our previous EP ‘Dusk’...
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Your Old Droog Drops New Project "TIME" With MF DOOM, Elzhi, Aesop Rock, & More

Your Old Droog's has been on an impressive run over the last few years as the Brooklyn artist has dropped a plethora of incredible projects that have gotten fans excited for more. If you have heard his music then you would know that he is quite proficient with his bars and his wordplay can go toe-to-toe with some of the best. In 2021, he has every intention of keeping his momentum going, and on Friday he came through with a brand new 15-track project called TIME.
Musicthis song is sick

Claude VonStroke & Justin Jay Team Up on Wild New ‘Oh’ EP

Over the past year, we’ve seen Justin Jay really step outside the box with his sound. It appears that he’s inspired Claude VonStroke to do the same. After a “conversation about the past and future of dance music,” the two DIRTYBIRD mainstays have teamed up on a brilliantly wonky new EP simply titled Oh.
MusicComplex

Premiere: Calgary Newcomer Victory Drops R&B Slow Jam “Gone”

Nineteen-year-old Calgary native Victory is back with her second single, “Gone,” a smooth ballad that has no problem hammering home that self-love is key. Opening with a melancholy, simmering instrumental, “Gone” builds into a thumping R&B wakeup call warning listeners to not chase after people who leave feelings unreciprocated. The somber track highlights Victory’s silky vocals and her confessional lyricism, showing that she has the range to tap into her emotions and reclaim her independence.