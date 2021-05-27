Looks Like Uncharted 4 Is Coming To PC
During a Sony investors day presentation the company revealed its plans to port Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End to the PC. This will be the first game in the flagship PlayStation series to see release outside of their consoles. There is no word however on if we can expect the Uncharted Collection, which compilated the three other main titles in the series, to release on PC as well. Thankfully each entry in the series is easily picked regardless of if you played any others.www.gaminginstincts.com