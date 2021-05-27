Looks Like Uncharted 4 Is Coming To PC

Neon Doctrine has announced that the side scrolling action title Legend of Tianding will be released in October for PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch. The game is based on the story of the Taiwanese folk hero Liao Tianding, who was like a Robin Hood figure for the people of Japan Occupied Taiwan during the early 20th Century. He robbed from the well off to help feed the poorer members of his community. Whether the game follows the full story of Liao Tianding remains to be seen, but his story did not have the happiest of endings.