Most of us have heard parents joke and or complain about how having children is not a good investment. Parents talk about all the sports cars they could have had or the big house on the hill they would live in if they never had kids. While there may be some truth to this, today those children are worth money every month. Now that I have your attention allow me to explain. Basically the child tax credit will be paid out on a monthly basis for the rest of 2021 beginning on June 15th. Instead of parents receiving their $2000 tax credit per child in the spring they can now receive it monthly and the amount has gone up to $3600 per child. This money is considered an advance on the moneys parents would get when they filed their taxes in 2022.