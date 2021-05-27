Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson County, TN

County approves new $15,188 circulation program for library

The Tomahawk
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Johnson County Public Library is a well-loved space in the heart of Mountain City. Locals can borrow books, rent movies, use library computers, research, find a comfortable nook to read or use a personal device, or reserve the Kathleen S. Mount meeting room for a club or event. During the May County Budget Committee meeting, Johnson County officials voted to purchase a new $15,188 circulation system that includes hardware, software, hosting services, and more for the library from The Library Corporation (TLC).

www.thetomahawk.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Mountain City, TN
County
Johnson County, TN
Johnson County, TN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Long Line#Librarian#Public Libraries#Tennessee County#City Room#The Library Corporation#Kingsport Public Library#Mosheim Public Library#Tlc#Johnson City Library#Library Officials#Library Computers#Johnson County Officials#Bathroom Renovations#Mayor#Meeting Room#Books#Hvac Equipment Room#Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee Statewgnsradio.com

MTSU Board of Trustees to hold May 25th Committee Meetings

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University Board of Trustees will hold committee meetings on Tuesday, May 25. All committee meetings are open to the public. However, due to COVID-19 precautions and social distancing requirements in line with current public health guidelines for indoor gatherings, public access to the meeting will only be available via livestream.