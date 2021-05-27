County approves new $15,188 circulation program for library

The Johnson County Public Library is a well-loved space in the heart of Mountain City. Locals can borrow books, rent movies, use library computers, research, find a comfortable nook to read or use a personal device, or reserve the Kathleen S. Mount meeting room for a club or event. During the May County Budget Committee meeting, Johnson County officials voted to purchase a new $15,188 circulation system that includes hardware, software, hosting services, and more for the library from The Library Corporation (TLC).