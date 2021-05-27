The Americana Music Awards Announce 2021 Nominees
The Americana Music Association has officially revealed the nominees for the 20th annual Americana Music Awards.
This year’s nominees were announced during a ceremony at Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music, and revealed by Grammy award-winner Keb’ Mo’, and Ketch Secor, frontman and fiddler for Old Crowe Medicine Show.
The show will be held at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on September 22nd, on the first day of AmericanaFest which returns for its 21st year this coming September, the 22nd through the 25th.
And the nominees are…
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cuttin’ Grass- Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions). Sturgill Simpson, produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson
J.T. Steve Earle & The Dukes, produced by Steve Earle.
The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. Valerie June, produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice, and Jack Splash.
Reunions. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, produced by Dave Cobb.
World On The Ground. Sarah Jarosz, produced by John Leventhal.
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Brandi Carlile
Kathleen Edwards
Jason Isbell
Margo Price
Billy Strings
DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR
Black Pumas
The Highwomen
Our Native Daughters
The War and Treaty
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR
Charley Crockett
Amythyst Kiah
Joy Oladokun
Allison Russell
Waxahatchee
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Coleman
Robbie Crowell
Ray Jacildo
Philip Towns
Kristin Weber
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, written by Amythyst Kiah
“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June ft. Carla Thomas, written by Valerie June
“Dreamsicle,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, written by Jason Isbell
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine, written by Pat McLaughlin and John Prine
“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers, written by Tyler Childers