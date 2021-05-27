Cancel
Nashville, TN

The Americana Music Awards Announce 2021 Nominees

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 17 days ago
The Americana Music Association has officially revealed the nominees for the 20th annual Americana Music Awards.

This year’s nominees were announced during a ceremony at Nashville’s National Museum of African American Music, and revealed by Grammy award-winner Keb’ Mo’, and Ketch Secor, frontman and fiddler for Old Crowe Medicine Show.

The show will be held at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on September 22nd, on the first day of AmericanaFest which returns for its 21st year this coming September, the 22nd through the 25th.

And the nominees are…

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuttin’ Grass- Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions). Sturgill Simpson, produced by David Ferguson and Sturgill Simpson

J.T. Steve Earle & The Dukes, produced by Steve Earle.

The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers. Valerie June, produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice, and Jack Splash.

Reunions. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, produced by Dave Cobb.

World On The Ground. Sarah Jarosz, produced by John Leventhal.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile

Kathleen Edwards

Jason Isbell

Margo Price

Billy Strings

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR

Black Pumas

The Highwomen

Our Native Daughters

The War and Treaty

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR

Charley Crockett

Amythyst Kiah

Joy Oladokun

Allison Russell

Waxahatchee

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Coleman

Robbie Crowell

Ray Jacildo

Philip Towns

Kristin Weber

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, written by Amythyst Kiah

“Call Me A Fool,” Valerie June ft. Carla Thomas, written by Valerie June

“Dreamsicle,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, written by Jason Isbell

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine, written by Pat McLaughlin and John Prine

“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers, written by Tyler Childers

