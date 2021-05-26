Cancel
PNE COULD SEE AN IN PERSON FAIR THIS YEAR

By Gurshabad Kang
pulsefm.ca
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePNE heads and officials have kept up their “cautiously optimistic” attitude throughout 2021, and they are sticking to the philosophy following the unveiling of BC’s restart plan this week. The PNE has started to plan for an in-person fair, which is great news for BC residents feeling cooped at home,...

www.pulsefm.ca
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.
Galt, CAgaltheraldonline.com

Aging Commission sees ideas for health fair, market

The Commission on Aging on May 27 heard ideas for the Galt Senior Resource Center’s participation in an upcoming health fair. Other topics on the schedule included the Galt Market and coronavirus vaccine progress. Postponed until an undetermined date, the fair would take place at the Galt Market. Commissioner Bob...
Jobsfallriverreporter.com

Steppingstone Inc. is hiring and holding an in person job fair

Steppingstone Inc. is hiring and holding an in person job fair on Tuesday June 8th from 9am to 1pm. Located at 134 Durfee Street in Fall River they will be conducting on the spot interviews; bring a resume and a good attitude! Join a winning team. Steppingstone Inc. has established...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

OESC announces June in-person and virtual career fairs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - The OESC has announced it will host two additional career fairs in Oklahoma City and Tulsa at the end of June, just before federal benefits are slated to end. In addition, the agency is extending its virtual career fair throughout the month of June. The agency...
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

Mandating vaccination could reduce voluntary compliance

Citizen opposition to COVID-19 vaccination has emerged across the globe, prompting pushes for mandatory vaccination policies. But a new study based on evidence from Germany and on a model of the dynamic nature of people's resistance to COVID-19 vaccination sounds an alarm: mandating vaccination could have a substantial negative impact on voluntary compliance.
Worldkentlive.news

400 people a day catching Covid despite having had two jabs

Around 400 infections a day are among people who have had both vaccines, Sir David King, former chief scientific adviser to the government and chair of the Independent Sage Group, said, and he has called for lockdown lifting to be delayed. He told Sky News “we know that anyone vaccinated...
Sciencefreenews.live

US geneticists announced the artificial origin of the coronavirus

The genetic characteristics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, indicate its artificial origin. Scientists said that the pathogen COVID-19 has a genetic trace that has never been seen in natural coronavirus. The authors of the article, M.D. Stephen Quay and UCLA professor Richard Mueller, proposed to consider the genetic...
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Heads to the Bank to Ask for a Loan

A farmer needed a loan to plant his annual crop of peanuts. With nowhere else to go, he went to the bank to request a loan but was devastated by the response he got. With the economy struggling, it was getting increasingly difficult for individuals and companies to secure loans for their personal needs or businesses.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You Can't Return to Campus, Many Colleges Warn

Although summer is just beginning, college students are already thinking ahead about finally returning to campus this fall. With hundreds of colleges requiring students to be vaccinated if they want to step foot on campus, students have to make arrangements for vaccinations now before heading back to school in August, even they haven't already gotten their shots. While this won't be a problem for many U.S.-based students, those who are international are finding the requirement challenging. According to The New York Times, many colleges are requiring students to obtain a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccine, which excludes two kinds of shots that are prominent abroad.
Worldkentlive.news

Three fully vaccinated people in hospital, says Matt Hancock

Three fully vaccinated people have been hospitalised with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Matt Hancock has said. The Health Secretary said the vaccine is “breaking the link between infections, hospitalisations and deaths, a link that was rock solid back in the autumn”. He told MPs: “Despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations have...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Industryhealththoroughfare.com

Moderna’s Warning Raises the Alarm For the Entire Vaccine Market

The COVID vaccine developed by Moderna was administered to many people worldwide. But now, when a lot of countries are preparing to return to normal, without restrictions and masks, Moderna has an important announcement to make that may cause them to rethink their behaviour. As fool.com reveals, Moderna held its...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

OESC holding in-person, virtual career fairs this month

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - This month, the OESC plans to host two career fairs in Oklahoma as federal unemployment benefits come to an end. The agency will host its Tulsa career fair on June 23 and the Oklahoma City career fair on June 25. “We are hopeful that claimants will...