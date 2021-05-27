Justin David Russell

Sprague, Russel C.E. On June 9, 2021, we lost a loving husband, an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather. Russel C. E. Sprague was born July 27, 1924, in Belleville, Illinois. He proudly served his country in the Army Air Force during World War II, and truly earned the right to be a part of the greatest generation. Following his service, he attended the University of Illinois, and it was there that he met the love of his life, Dorothy. They married in 1948. He graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering and was a proud Mason. He worked for Monsanto for 35 years and retired as director of informational systems.