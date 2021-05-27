Justin David Russell
Justin David Russell passed away on May 22, 2021 at age 28. The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Robert Post, is 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at The Glade Church and will be followed by interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Pallbearers: Matthew Philyaw, Andrew Philyaw, Nate Philyaw, Hawk Carter, Aaron Leanza, and Chris Patton. Honorary Pallbearers: Silent Creed Motorcycle Club. The family will be receiving friends at The Glade Church on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m.www.wilsonpost.com