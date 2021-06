The June International break in Major League Soccer is now in the rear-view mirror as the first place New England Revolution look to continue to their hot start to the 2021 MLS season. New England will take on New York City FC in New Jersey on Saturday with a 7:30 p.m. ET kick-off. The Revs enter the match with an Eastern Conference leading 5-1-2 record while NYCFC comes into the match in fourth place with a 3-2-2 record.