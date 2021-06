A North Central Kansas League boys’ track and field title has been a long time coming for Marysville. The Bulldogs last won league in 1976. With some good field performances Friday at Clay Center, the MHS boys put themselves in the title hunt early. They finished the league meet with 133 points. Chapman was closest to Marysville with 110. Wamego was third. In girls’ meet, Marysville didn’t get the points it wanted to challenge Chapman for the title. The Fighting Irish won with 142 points. Marysville was runner-up with 109.