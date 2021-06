Falynn Guobadia Didn’t Believe Simon & Porsha Were Engaged At First: My Husband Would Never Do That To Me + Doesn’t Blame ‘RHOA’ Star For Divorce. Yesterday (Thursday, June 10th), Falynn Guobadia sat down with YouTuber Adam Newell (Up and Adam!), and laid it all on the table. During the interview, she said that she did not blame Porsha Williams for her divorce from Simon Guobadia. As you may recall, the pair announced their engagement a few weeks following the Guobadias‘ divorce announcement.