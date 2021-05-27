Texas Residents Urged to Combat Invasive Species When Boating

Boating accidents in Texas hit a 30-year high in 2020, as more boat owners took to the waves to ride out the COVID-19 pandemic and its attendant lockdowns and shutdowns. Sales-wise, boat stores and marine manufacturers in the Rio Grande Valley say 2020 was the best year since 2008, with sales up 10-12 percent over 2019. National figures were about the same, with an estimated 310,000 new boats sold in 2021.