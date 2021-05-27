Cancel
Texas State

Texas Residents Urged to Combat Invasive Species When Boating

By HOTC Staff
houstononthecheap.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day kicks off the boating season in Texas and residents are being urged to take action to combat invasive aquatic species. As the temperatures rise, Texas residents will be getting out on the water. For more than ever, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) encourages boaters and paddlers to take action to help combat aquatic invasive species, like giant salvinia and zebra mussels, that threaten Texas lakes.

