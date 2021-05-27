The sticking points between Janet Mills and Republicans on a new Maine budget

Good morning from Augusta. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Whenever customers got angry, nine times out of 10 the first thing that would happen is they would rip their masks off and refuse to put them back on until we are able to finally make them leave,” said Heidi Krantz, a former employee at the Bull Moose store in Salem, New Hampshire, which is temporarily shuttered with workers alleging they were terminated after complaining management did not do enough to keep them safe during the pandemic. “You’d try to help them find something and they’d breathe down their neck with their mask around their chins because they ‘can’t read with their mask on.’”