Maine State

The sticking points between Janet Mills and Republicans on a new Maine budget

By Caitlin Andrews
Bangor Daily News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning from Augusta. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Whenever customers got angry, nine times out of 10 the first thing that would happen is they would rip their masks off and refuse to put them back on until we are able to finally make them leave,” said Heidi Krantz, a former employee at the Bull Moose store in Salem, New Hampshire, which is temporarily shuttered with workers alleging they were terminated after complaining management did not do enough to keep them safe during the pandemic. “You’d try to help them find something and they’d breathe down their neck with their mask around their chins because they ‘can’t read with their mask on.’”

bangordailynews.com
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine Congressman Jared Golden Welcomes Baby Rosemary

Maine Congressman Jared Golden shared an addition to his family on social media on Saturday. Golden and wife, Isobelle Calderwood Moiles or Izzy, have welcomed a new baby girl into the world as of Friday, May 14th. They named the newborn Rosemary and is reportedly healthy. Mom and baby are doing good.
Maine StateSun-Journal

Bill would end use of restraint and seclusion in Maine schools

AUGUSTA — A bill before the Legislature that would prohibit schools in Maine from using restraints and seclusion rooms on students with behavioral disabilities came under fire Monday at a State House press conference. Parents of children with behavioral disabilities, special education teachers, administrators, behavioral specialists and others urged lawmakers...
Maine Stateq1065.fm

Bangor, Maine News Update: May 17, 2021

The Maine CDC reports 292 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. Governor Mills announced on Friday that the indoor mask requirement for fully vaccinated people will be dropped on May 24th, while it’s suggested that people who have not received the vaccine still wear face coverings. The Maine Department of Education will make its own ruling about face coverings in schools.
Maine Statemainebeacon.com

Tribes, youth, labor uniting behind Maine’s climate justice movement

Labor groups and environmentalists have not always seen eye-to-eye. Historically, when groups came together to stand against climate change or environmental degradation, labor unions — a reliable ally on many progressive causes — were often missing from those fights. “There’s ample history in Maine of paper mill workers and environmentalists...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Solar power is a boon for Maine farmers

The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set newsroom policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Toby Whitman is the owner of Whitman’s Hidden Meadow Farm in West Paris. Farmers have always used the sun to grow things. At our...
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine Statewiscassetnewspaper.com

May 17 update: Midcoast adds 18 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Each morning, the Maine CDC updates its COVID-19 data on its website with the latest coronavirus numbers from across the state. Knox County, since March 2020, has recorded 1,099 cases,...
Maine StateWMTW

Thank you EMS workers: Maine celebrates National EMS Week

PORTLAND, Maine — National EMS Week is underway, with departments across Maine helping honor and celebrate the work done by emergency medical services employees. This is the 46th year for the celebration and the theme this year is, "This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities." Many providers and departments across...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Low-flying airplane to map rural Maine

STATEWIDE — A low-flying airplane over northern Maine will be mapping the region’s geology later this month. The low-level flights from mid-May through August are being coordinated by the U.S. Geological Survey and the Maine Geological Survey to obtain images of geology at the surface and below ground. Instruments on...
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.