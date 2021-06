We've seen the BMW i4 before, of course. The covers came off this four-door electric coupe back in March but such are the differences between global markets that we have had to wait until now for the official US debut and for the final specs accompanying models sold here. BMW first showed the i4 eDrive40 (revealed here in white), but now we have a clearer look at the sporty i4 M50 (pictured in blue) that leaked under two weeks ago.