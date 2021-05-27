Make a Stop at Dairyland in Fergas Falls for Small Town Goodness
If you are heading up north any time within the near future, as most Minnesotans do during the summer, make sure to make a quick stop at Dairyland in Fergas Falls. Sometimes these little spots along the way in some small towns are really the best place to stop and get a bite to eat. When you are in a bigger city, there are generally some very popular restaurants that people usually tell you are a "must check out" or a "must see" or whatever the case may be. But make sure not to miss some of the "lesser known" restaurants that really are places that are totally worth it.1037theloon.com