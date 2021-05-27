Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Shooting Death Of Local Kansas City Rapper
On Monday, May 24, 32-year-old Derius Taylor reportedly admitted to shooting and killing 20-year-old Dominique Stafford, a locally known Kansas City rapper, in 2015. According to Complex, Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for his involvement in Stafford's murder, and a Jackson County judge then sentenced him to 20 years in prison — 10 years for each of his convictions.www.hotnewhiphop.com