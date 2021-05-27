Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Shooting Death Of Local Kansas City Rapper

By Joshua Robinson
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, May 24, 32-year-old Derius Taylor reportedly admitted to shooting and killing 20-year-old Dominique Stafford, a locally known Kansas City rapper, in 2015. According to Complex, Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for his involvement in Stafford's murder, and a Jackson County judge then sentenced him to 20 years in prison — 10 years for each of his convictions.

