Space Mission to Venus: A few days after the US space agency NASA announced that it had selected two missions to Venus, the European Space Agency (ESA) has now announced that EnVision will be the next mission to Venus as an orbiter. The agency said in a statement that the mission is currently scheduled for the 2030s. Meanwhile, NASA plans to send DAVINCI + and VERITAS missions to Venus at an estimated cost of $ 500 million each. Missions selected based on scientific value and feasibility may begin between 2028 and 2030. Interestingly, NASA also contributes to the EnVision mission.