21 Funny Memes To Help Start Your Day Off With A Laugh.

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? episode "Love Takes Hostages." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? has been promoting Julia Trubkina's freakout on husband Brandon Gibbs and his close friend Melanie for weeks now, and the latest episode finally showed viewers what all was happening with that situation. Ahead of the blow-up, we were aware that Julia felt suspicions that the latter two were flirting, but that had nothing to do with it. When the episode actually reached the anticipated moment, I was disappointed to find out Julia's reaction was in reality her response to being asked the classic "Are you doing this for a green card?" question that so many before her have been angered by.