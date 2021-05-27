Google Maps brings more tools to Sydney train stations
Google Maps is more than a navigation tool for drivers. The past few years have seen them bring more features to assist those who are taking public transportation or just walking. Train stations, especially the huge, bustling ones in major cities, can sometimes be difficult to go around especially if you’re a tourist or are not familiar with the place. Maps is now launching Street View Imagery for 130 train stations and a dozen metro stations in Sydney as well as detailed navigation directions for accessible routes.androidcommunity.com