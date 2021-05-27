Cancel
Google Maps brings more tools to Sydney train stations

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle Maps is more than a navigation tool for drivers. The past few years have seen them bring more features to assist those who are taking public transportation or just walking. Train stations, especially the huge, bustling ones in major cities, can sometimes be difficult to go around especially if you’re a tourist or are not familiar with the place. Maps is now launching Street View Imagery for 130 train stations and a dozen metro stations in Sydney as well as detailed navigation directions for accessible routes.

