Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

MarTech Series Interview with Tom Capper, Senior Search Scientist at Moz

By Paroma Sen
martechseries.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Capper, Senior Search Scientist at Moz shares some thoughts on the constantly evolving SEO game in this chat:. Welcome to this martech chat Tom, we’d love to hear about Moz’s latest feature release?. Thank you for the opportunity! Our latest feature is our new Performance Metrics suite, a beta...

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martech#Online Marketing#Content Marketing#Search Marketing#Digital Marketing#Martech Series Interview#Cwv#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Html#Css#Php#Javascript#Bi#Matterport Welcomes#Customer Operations#Senior Search Scientist#Search Impressions#Seo Investment#Marketing Technologies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with David Greenberg, CMO at Act-On

Every marketer today needs to adopt a hyper-focused strategy to create a seamless customer experience, but this can’t happen without the right martech, David Greenberg, CMO at Act-On shares a few of his top martech adoption and marketing thoughts in this QnA:. _______. Welcome to this martech chat David, tell...
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Dmitri Lisitski, Co-founder and CEO at Influ2

Please tell us about your current role and the team you handle. How did you arrive at the company?. I’m the CEO and co-founder of Influ2. When I started my first IT outsourcing business, which is now called GlobalLogic, I tried to apply everything that I had learned from being a consumer marketer, but I soon realized that B2B marketing is fundamentally different. A lot of what works for B2C doesn’t work for B2B, and this was what inspired me to found Influ2. It answered the question that I had been contemplating for almost a decade, ‘how can I make advertising work well for B2B companies?’
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Julius Černiauskas, CEO at Oxylabs

With a growing interest in automated data collection solutions that source from multiple online sources, how will data and web scraping solutions evolve to serve changing sales and marketing needs? Julius Černiauskas, CEO at Oxylabs shares his thoughts:. ______. Welcome to this MarTech chat Julius, tell us more about Oxylabs.
Jobsmartech.org

We’re hiring a content and SEO manager for MarTech and Search Engine Land

We’re very excited to announce that we are looking for an experienced content and SEO manager to work on Third Door Media’s flagship brands MarTech and Search Engine Land. Specifically, we are looking for someone who can help us grow our audience of digital marketers through SEO, content and website optimization, and by building content destinations that drive organic search traffic.
Economymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Euan Blair, Founder of Multiverse

Euan Blair, Founder & CEO of Multiverse, a tech startup that is changing education and work for young adults talks about Multiverse’s journey and latest funding while sharing his observations on the importance of tech apprenticeships:. _____. Hi Euan, please tell us more about your tech journey so far, being...
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Steve Daheb, Chief Marketing Officer at ON24

Driving deeper customer engagements requires marketers to track the right engagement data, Steve Daheb, Chief Marketing Officer at ON24 joins us to share some tips while talking about his top martech observations:. _____. Welcome to this martech chat Steve, tell us more about ON24 and its growth journey over the...
Technologymartechseries.com

How The Customer Experience Will Drive MarTech In 2021

When we think about marketing today, automation is one of the primary technologies businesses leverage to drive sales and brand loyalty. With automation, marketers can create configurable, multi-channel campaigns that use deep audience insights to engage consumers. It allows us, as marketers, to shift from managing repetitive, manual tasks to accomplishing more strategic, creative ones — perhaps it’s no surprise then that 75% of marketers use at least one automation tool today.
EconomyCMSWire

CX Decoded Podcast: Taming the Martech Chaos With Anita Brearton

It's likely most marketers haven't uttered these words in a while: I don't have enough marketing technology. According to a Progress Software report last fall, marketers use an average of 120 marketing technology tools. Scott Brinker's most recent Martech Supergraphic lists around 8,000 marketing technology tools. That same research began...
Technologymartechseries.com

3 Biggest MarTech Mistakes to Avoid

Marketers today use a range of marketing technologies, apps and online tools to optimize their marketing processes. From automating mundane and repetitive tasks to scaling marketing operations, martech serves a variety of uses and the right martech stack differs for every company based on their goals and future plans. Marketing...
BusinessSearchengineland.com

Moz acquired by iContact, subsidiary of J2 Global

SEO tool provider Moz has been acquired by iContact Marketing Corp, a subsidiary of the publicly traded company, J2 Global. Sarah Bird, Moz’s CEO, posted the announcement on the Moz blog Friday afternoon. “Exciting news, Moz fans! We are thrilled to announce that Moz has been acquired by iContact Marketing...
BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Email marketing guru iContact acquires Moz for undisclosed sum

Popular SEO tool provider Moz has been acquired by J2 Global subsidiary iContact Marketing Corp, in a bid to help both companies expand their user bases and engage with customers more effectively. Founded by Rand Fishkin and Gillian Muessig in 2004, Moz (formerly SEOmoz) started as a blog and online...
BusinessSearchengine Journal

Moz Acquired By iContact With Plans to Improve SEO Toolset

SEO software provider Moz has been acquired by email marketing company iContact with plans to continue offering both sets of tools. Moz was launched in 2004 and has since grown to become one of the most popular SEO software suites. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but plans for...
Technologymartechseries.com

Matterport Launches Program for Partners to Build and Commercialize Apps and Integrations on its Spatial Data Platform

Company expands its global reach across industries by empowering an ecosystem of developers and industry partners with its new Platform Partner Program. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today publicly launched its Platform Partner Program for businesses looking to create and monetize apps and integrations with its market-leading platform. In the last six months, more than 50 partners have signed up to access Matterport’s developer tools, and the platform’s expanding ecosystem of developer partners has created a rich library of apps, add-ons, customizations, and management tools, which multiple industries can leverage to enrich and customize any Matterport digital twin based on their unique needs and use cases.
Businessmediapost.com

Email Firm iContact Acquires Search Engine Provider Moz

Search engine platform Moz has been acquired by iContact, a company that specializes in email marketing. Moz offers such solutions as Moz Pro, technology that helps brands target the right keywords and analyze results. This transaction integrates that SEO capability with iContacts’ email expertise. “Together, Moz and our email marketing...
Technologyamazon.science

Alexa & Friends features Ariya Rastrow, senior principal scientist, Alexa AI

On June 24, senior principal scientist Ariya Rastrow will join principal Alexa evangelist Jeff Blankenburg on Alexa & Friends to discuss his expertise in speech recognition technologies and career with Alexa, from the early days of bringing the conversational AI technology to customers. Tune in for the live discussion where...
Softwaremartechseries.com

A Few Analytics Tools That Should Be Part Of Your MarTech Stack

A Marketing Technology Stack is a set of digital tools used by digital marketers to effectively perform marketing activities across various digital platforms. Analytical tools are a set of charts, maps, and diagrams designed to collect, interpret, and present data for a wide range of applications and organizations. Here are...
Internetmartechseries.com

DingDingNow: A New Kind of Online Interaction

In an ever-changing social media landscape, there is an increased need to connect and interact with people on a personal level. At DingDingNow, we are connecting users in a seamless manner to people across the globe, with the skills or experiences to share and interact live. DingDingNow utilizes a video-based platform in which users can host or attend events across a variety of fields and topics.
Softwaremartech.org

The Real Story on MarTech: Beware ‘Roof Rack’ CDPs

A couple week’s ago in RSG’s inaugural MarTech column, I made the case for refactoring your MarTech stack to focus on lower level “Foundational Services.” Today let’s dig deeper into what that means for your manifold customer data platform technology choices. CDPs have become popular for good reason: they try...