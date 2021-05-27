Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

‘Chicka Chicka Boom Boom’ children’s illustrator Lois Ehlert dies at 86

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lois Ehlert, whose cut-and-paste shapes and vibrant hues in books including “Chicka Chicka Boom Boom” put her among the most popular illustrators of books for preschoolers of the late 20th century, has died. She was 86. Publisher Simon & Schuster said that Ehlert died of natural causes...

www.pennlive.com
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
77K+
Followers
39K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Ehlert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illustrators#Capital Letters#Text Books#Graphic Design#Art#Ap#Color Zoo#Chicka Boom#Preschoolers#Shapes#Collages#Vibrant Hues#Vegetable Soup#20th Century#Beaver Dam#Animals#Wings#Milwaukee#Chicka Chicka#Ehlert Dies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Cleveland, OHideastream.org

Andy Passchier Illustrates Children's Book 'What Are Your Words?'

There weren’t children’s books about gender identity on the shelf when Cleveland illustrator Andy Passchier was growing up. “I didn't even know what it meant to be trans or non-binary. I only knew a little bit about like, different sexualities, but nothing about gender,” said Passchier, who uses the pronouns they/them and also goes by Anne professionally.
Books & Literatureegcsd.org

Children’s Book Author and Illustrator Visits Bell Top Virtually

Bell Top Elementary School hosted children’s book author and illustrator Daniel Jude Miller for a virtual presentation on June 3 as part of the school’s library program. Mr. Miller, who is known for creating the “Monsters in Manhattan” series, visited the school virtually and met with all of the Bell Top classes in four Google Meet sessions over the course of the day.
Books & LiteratureKansas City Star

5 intriguing and powerful historical fiction novels of women pushing back

It’s difficult for anyone to avoid the world’s expectations. We’re indoctrinated with so many of them and from such an early age, like that palette of pink and blue with which society paints itself. So, what happens when we decide we’d like to circumvent these expectations? Try painting with a different color? With an array of new options at our feet, we may discover the thing that truly makes us tick, but odds are that pursuit won’t be easy.
Comicscomicon.com

Preview: BOOM! Studios Collects The Third Arc Of ‘Something Is Killing The Children’

BOOM! Studios collects chapters 11-15 of Something Is Killing The Children this week in trade. ‘Archer’s Peak is in lockdown, as Erica Slaughter has lost control of the situation. But as the House of Slaughter arrives to clean up the situation by any means necessary, Erica finds that the true threat to those around her isn’t who – or what – she ever expected.’
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

5 New YA Books That Share DNA With Classic Books

There’s an old adage that every story to be told has already been written. But the thing is, those stories can always be retold in new and interesting ways. These five recent YA titles prove that bringing a classic story into a new setting creates an entirely new narrative. What’s refreshing about all of these titles is that no knowledge of classic stories is necessary to enjoy these retellings (although if you are familiar, there are fun easter eggs for you to enjoy). Another great thing is that if you love these YA books like classic books, you can seek out other retellings of the original stories to keep enjoying similar plot twists and characters!
Books & Literaturethermtide.com

Best books to read this summer 2021

Before COVID, my taste in books was very selective. I had a certain group of books that I would re-read over and over again. But after two weeks of quarantine, I decided it was time to step out of my safe bubble of historical fiction and murder mysteries. Since that decision, I have read every kind of book you can imagine, from the autobiography of the inventor of the Rubik’s cube to J.D. Salinger’s philosophical tales of the Glass children—and I don’t regret it.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

Let’s Play! A Book About Making Friends (Hardcover)

Being kind is contagious as a new girl navigates the art of making friends in a picture book suited for children starting school or moving to a new place. When Sukie’s family moves and she has to start at a new school, she feels shy and lonely at first. But soon she learns that receiving small acts of kindness—someone saying hi, or saving a hoop for her—makes her feel braver, and that passing friendliness along is a good feeling, too. Before long, Sukie, Joe, Poppy, and Stan are all becoming friends! Young readers are invited to join them as they explore meeting new people, celebrating differences, being thoughtful, and standing up for one another.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Lunch Deluxe

People, Etc.

Bev Rivero has joined Beacon Press as senior publicist. She was most recently communications and marketing manager at The National Book Foundation. At Penguin Random House Canada, Talia Abramson has joined the design team as full-time junior designer. She was previously with the team on contract. Joy Bean has joined...
Books & Literaturewopular.com

Louise Erdrich's 'the Night Watchman' Wins Pulitzer Prize For Fiction

For the second consecutive year, the Puliitzer Prizes were awarded via video stream Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Seven arts prizes were given. Louise Erdrich’s ‘The Night Watchman’ Wins Pulitzer Prize For Fiction; Check Full List Of Winners. The Pulitzer awards were announced Friday during a remote ceremony that...
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Crime Novels With a Dash of Romance

Bloom Books, an imprint of Sourcebooks. You are cordially invited to the wedding of the decade, when Christian Grey will make Anastasia Steele his wife. But is he really husband material? His dad is unsure, his brother wants to organize one helluva bachelor party, and his fiancée won’t vow to obey… Their passion for each other burns hotter than ever, but Ana’s defiant spirit continues to stir Christian’s darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgment threatens to tear them apart. Can Christian overcome his childhood nightmares, and save himself? Can Christian finally be freed?
Books & LiteratureHyperallergic

Art, Branding, and the Illusion of Authenticity

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Emily Segal’s incisive debut novel, Mercury Retrograde, is set in the years after the 2008 financial crisis in New York City, at a time when the boundaries between conceptual art, branding, internet, work, and life had begun to disintegrate. Segal provides a wickedly sharp and sardonic depiction of the socioeconomic and cultural conditions of a particular cross-section of well-educated, upwardly mobile creatives in the city. The story follows the narrator, also named Emily Segal, as she reflects on her post-grad years working at a branding agency, running an unexpectedly viral trend forecasting art collective, K-Hole (which coined the term “normcore”), and joining — then leaving — a tech startup turned failed creative experiment. The book chronicles the narrator’s efforts to decipher her emotions and motivations from this time period. “I map this out so you can see, so I can see, how people let things slide,” she says.
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

The 19th Wife: A Novel by David Ebershoff

Enjoy David Ebershoff Books? Tell us why and WIN a chance for a FREE ebook!. Faith, I tell them, is a mystery, elusive to many, and never easy to explain. Sweeping and lyrical, spellbinding and unforgettable, David Ebershoff’s The 19th Wife combines epic historical fiction with a modern murder mystery to create a brilliant novel of literary suspense.
Books & Literaturepenguin.co.uk

Jane Fallon: the books that have shaped my life

The famous children’s author Edward Ardizzone wrote all sorts of books about a little boy called Tim, but only one of them with a little girl called Charlotte in it, which is why it was my favourite. In Tim and Charlotte (1951), Charlotte gets washed up on the beach, where Tim finds her. She’s lost her memory and can’t remember who she is, so he takes her home and she just sort of lives with them and loves it, until eventually her grandmother turns up and claims her back. Something about that idea of having no memory fascinated me even when I was three years old; apparently I would follow my mum around all day with the book in my hand, asking to be read it. I still have the original copy, all full of scribbles.
Books & Literaturekindlenationdaily.com

The Girl from Berlin: An utterly heart-wrenching and gripping World War Two historical novel

‘Absolutely brilliant, emotional, and heartbreaking… My TOP read of 2021… Everyone should be reading this book… Quite frankly it is worth 1 million shining stars.’ Sinfully Wicked Book Reviews ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐. 1936, Nazi-ruled Berlin. A heartbreaking and stunningly powerful novel of friendship, courage and betrayal, about two girls whose lives collide...
Entertainmenthelloniceworld.com

2021 Pulitzer Prize Winners – The New York Times

Lisa Hagen, Chris Haxel, Graham Smith and Robert Little of National Public Radio. The podcast “No Compromise” examined a group of American right-wing activists with extreme pro-gun views and a burgeoning following on social media. Finalists Staff of National Public Radio; Staffs of the Invisible Institute of Chicago, The Intercept...
Books & Literaturerishikeshs.com

Show Your Work by Austin Kleon: Book Summary & Notes

Show Your Work by Austin Kleon is the inspiration behind this blog. It teaches people how to think about their work as a never-ending process that attracts like-minded people. Show Your Work by Austin Kleon is the main reason why I started this blog. Through the book, Austin teaches people how to think about their work as a never-ending process that attracts like-minded people. It explains why you don’t have to be a genius to present your ideas to the world. It stresses the importance of having a personal blog to share your ideas and how it will transform into a self-invention machine. It’s a must-read manual for anyone who is slightly interested in creativity or entrepreneurship in this digital age.
Books & Literaturethemagazineantiques.com

On books: May/June 2021

Marking Time: Objects, People, and Their Lives, 1500–1800 is an ambitious exploration of a subject that has rarely—perhaps never—been addressed by design historians: how was time experienced by Britons in the early modern period? In an entirely original and satisfying way, the authors seek the answer in a collection of nearly five hundred objects, most of which are relatively unassuming quotidian pieces. A brass alms dish, a bone and boxwood apple corer, a tortoiseshell comb, and a silver inlay-decorated cutlery set are representative of the broad range of useful goods included. All bear a date and many are further decorated with initials, inscriptions, and occasionally a place name. They were not chosen as exemplars of elite taste, innovative style, or luxurious materials, and many are works that might traditionally have been considered curiosities. Scholars and collectors more recently have brought such pieces into discussions of social and economic history, but they certainly have never been considered in as broad a context as time and its meaning. The book invites historians of decorative arts into a new arena that lies beyond the purely aesthetic, technological, or genealogical, though it does not discount any of those. It demonstrates how we might ask big questions of small things, allowing them to lead us into the lived experience of their owners and their makers.
Visual Artstcroixsource.com

VI Children’s Museum Highlights ‘Cultural Ambassadors’ Videos Online

The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum invites the people to watch and share their “Cultural Ambassador” videos highlighting V.I. culture bearers. Thanks to funding provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) through the CARES Act, this program will help to bring educational and cultural information to families who still do not currently have access to face-to-face educational activities.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden: Stories (Hardcover)

“Denis Johnson is one of those writers whose work you read, no matter the topic or reviews. Even in his strangest stories, he manages to conjure just the right turns of phrase to put the reader within his wacky world. I was so excited to get my hands on his posthumously published collection of short stories, which reminds me of his breakout collection, Jesus' Son. The stories are wry, expertly written, and laced with similarly hazy, under-the-influence characters. It was bittersweet to read his final published works, but he certainly didn't let us down.”
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Literary Notes: Authors of ‘On Juneteenth’ and ‘Educated’ will give talks this Tuesday and next, online

Freedom has many faces, and our struggles for it can be fairly finite, or long-lasting. Two groundbreaking authors will give talks, this Tuesday and next, about their works in this realm. Both will be streamed online. Historian Annette Gordon-Reed: She’ll discuss “On Juneteenth,” a new history that is partly personal, at 1 p.m. Tuesday, livestreamed via Monticello. A native Texan herself, she ...