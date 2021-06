MINOT, N.D. — Earlier this week a group of activists looking to stop construction on Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project attacked a pump station site. They vandalized equipment and terrorized workers, dozen of whom were locked in by the protesters. Ultimately, the assault resulted in about 250 arrests, though the group that organized the activists, Treaty People, was prepared for that. They held seminars before the escalation in protests this week at which they assured those who planned to be arrested of monetary assistance with their legal fees and even clothes for court.