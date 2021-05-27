Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Data Literacy Is the Hidden Ingredient to Hybrid Work Success

By Paul Barth
martechseries.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines may be in sight, but the freedom to work from home isn’t going anywhere. Salesforce, Dropbox and Zillow are just some of the major corporations that are embracing remote or hybrid working policies. Countless reports have pointed to the growing support for flexible ways of working, a perk that is especially appealing to millennial and Gen-Z job seekers. As much as 82 percent of company leaders intend to permit remote working some of the time as employees return to the workplace, according to a report by Gartner.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Environment#Data Analytics#Work Environment#Remote Working#Digital Literacy#Core Data#Content Marketing Success#Digital Data#Business Success#Salesforce#Dropbox#Zillow#Gartner#Mckinsey#Accenture#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview#Tvscientific Foster#Gallup#Improve Data Literacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Career Development & Advicemarketinginsidergroup.com

What’s the Best Content Marketing Course for Beginners?

Content marketing is one of the fastest-growing professions in the business world today. It’s essential for doing business in today’s digital environment. So, whether you’re a business owner or key employee looking to start a blog, a newly graduated university student, or someone who wants to change careers, learning all the skills it takes to be a rockstar content marketer will help you advance in almost any field.
Public Healthmartechseries.com

Forrester’s US 2021 Customer Experience Index Shows Companies That Revamped Experiences Excelled During The Pandemic

According to Forrester’s US 2021 Customer Experience Index (CX Index™) rankings, 21% of brands saw a significant score increase compared to 2020. The pandemic forced brands across industries to change their approach to customer experience suddenly. As the coronavirus crisis worsened, brands responded to evolving customer needs with digital transformation, new shopping options, and different ways to interact with customers that emphasized safety. The increase in scores can be attributed to the goodwill the brands built with customers — their CX equity — in creating experiences that reassured customers of their safety.
TechnologySilicon Republic

Zoom stakes its future on the success of hybrid working

Even as Zoom exceeds expectations with rising year-on-year revenues, it faces a dramatic drop from the success of 2020. By all accounts, Zoom had a stellar financial year in 2020. The company’s video-conferencing tool became a household name in a year afflicted by strict social distancing measures. In its last...
EconomyPosted by
The Press

Salesforce and Proof Analytics Deliver Fast, Scalable, Agile Marketing Optimization

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The alliance of Salesforce and Proof Analytics has transformed the calculation of marketing ROI, delivering exceptionally fast, scalable and agile Marketing Optimization rooted in a systems-level integration between the two companies. The combination effectively up-ends traditional, consulting-based delivery of marketing mix modeling and similar analytics, replacing slow and expensive solutions with blazing speed and affordability.
businessnewswales.com

Hybrid Working is the Future for UK’s Biggest Employers

Further to new reports by the BBC that almost all of 50 of the UK's biggest employers have said they do not plan to bring staff back to the office full-time, a selection of industry experts reveal their thoughts on the future of hybrid working. Hybrid working will lead to...
Economymartechseries.com

Contentserv Named as a Strong Performer in Product Information Management Report by Independent Research Firm

Highest score possible in innovation roadmap criterion, cited for excelling “in product data enrichment, from multilingual support to search optimization”. Contentserv, the customer-centric, Product Experience Management (PXM) platform that enables brand owners and retailers to manage and optimize product information more easily, announces its recognition as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Product Information Management, Q2 2021. This Forrester report analyzes each vendor’s approach and provides detailed insight into how each stacks up against others in the category.
Businessmartechseries.com

Omnie Integrates With Zendesk To Provide Premier Customer Service And Leading Technology To All Businesses

Omnie Integrated Services, an innovative, industry-leading, omni-channel customer service platform, announced today they are in cooperation with Zendesk, Inc. Omnie Integrated Services, an innovative, industry-leading, omni-channel customer service platform, announced today they are in cooperation with Zendesk, Inc. The Omnie solution, which delights users through an integrated, managed customer service experience is elevating the way brands communicate with their customers. Omnie customizes its solution to support organizations around the world in over 100 languages.
Home & GardenInterior Design

Tips for Successfully Implementing a Hybrid Work Policy

In a recent ThinkLab Clubhouse session, Sascha Wagner, president and CEO of Huntsman Architectural Group, shared this insightful remark about the future of remote work: “We believe in the power of place. This speaks to the idea that space can do more than fulfill functional needs—it helps convey values, bring people together, and empower a sense of cohesion and belonging. What’s more, space can actually become part of the cultural manifest of an organization. So, while the past year has shown us that we can positively embrace remote work, we are confident that group activities, visual and tactical work, and work that relies on an in-person sense of connection will continue to thrive in the built environment.”
Businessmartechseries.com

Stardog Appoints Data Management Expert Yancy Oshita As CMO

Stardog, the leading Enterprise Knowledge Graph platform provider, today announced the appointment of Yancy Oshita as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over 25 years experience building and scaling enterprise SaaS marketing teams, including as CMO at Wimba (acquired by BlackBoard), Catchpoint, and Zags, he will be responsible for driving Stardog’s marketing strategy and helping customers to take advantage of data fabric as the foundation for their data management strategy.
Cell Phonesmartechseries.com

GroundTruth Introduces Geo-contextual and Audience Targeting for OTT/CTV

GroundTruth, the leading location-based marketing and advertising technology company, announced the full availability of its OTT/CTV advertising solutions. Powered by geo-contextual and audience targeting, GroundTruth’s TV platform provides digital video advertisers consumer insights based on offline behavioral data for enhanced campaign reach, accuracy, and measurement. Marketing Technology News: OneTrust is...
Businessmartechseries.com

Hyland’s Nuxeo Digital Asset Management Platform Named in Now Tech Report for Customer Experience

Leading independent research firm includes Nuxeo, now part of Hyland, among 36 DAM vendors in Q2 2021 report. Nuxeo, a content services platform and digital asset management (DAM) provider now a part of leading content services provider Hyland, today announced its inclusion in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q2 2021” research report. The latest report features an overview of 36 digital asset management (DAM) vendors to help marketing professionals understand the value they can expect from each company, and select one based on their organization’s needs.
Career Development & Advicemartechseries.com

The Big Wave is Here When it Comes to Content Management and Strategy

Content Marketing Institute Releases 2021 Content Management & Strategy Survey. Content Marketing Institute just released its 2021 Content Management and Strategy Survey, which offers a snapshot of how marketers use technology tools to help create, manage, deliver, and scale enterprise content and marketing. It’s the fifth year of the survey, which also offers insight on how COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the content-as-a-business strategy.
Businessmartechseries.com

Dentsu Announces the Integration of Its Identity Resolution Platform, Merkury, with Salesforce’s Customer Data Platform

Dentsu and Merkle, dentsu international’s customer experience management (CXM) service line, announced it has completed the integration of Merkury, its identity resolution and data platform, into the Salesforce Customer Data Platform (CDP). Brands using Salesforce CDP will now be able to capture, unify, and activate their customer data across all channels without reliance on third-party cookies.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

PAN Communications' NXT Stage Approach: Supporting Brands from Ideation Through IPO and Beyond

Program built to help marketers and PR pros better align impact-driven services to growth-focused opportunities. BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm for B2B tech and healthcare brands, today announced the reintroduction of NXT Stage, its unique communications approach that supports companies from early stage to IPO and beyond. Built off 25+ years of proven success with brands such as Definitive Healthcare, Citrix and Smartly.io, NXT Stage is about creating customized integrated programs that align to growth goals as business needs continue to evolve.
Businessmartechseries.com

NP Digital Receives Coveted Invitation to Join Google Program

NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced that it has been selected to be a part of the Google Partners International Growth Program. The opportunity coincides with strategic investments NP Digital is making in its own international presence and capabilities beyond the North American headquarters. Marketing Technology News: AtScale...
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Hybrid Work Model: How to Make It Easy

In other words, organizations are now trying to combine remote work and merge it with an in-person component. This way, they will be able to utilize their existing office spaces properly now that employees are able to work in the office, just, as they used to do so, before the COVID 19 era. Let us see how we can get the hybrid model to work as efficiently as possible:
Technologymartechseries.com

New Global Rackspace Technology Survey Underscores Business Benefits of Modernizing Applications to Improve Customer Experience

Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, announced the results of a global survey revealing that, in addition to allowing products and services to stand out, modernizing technology and applications to improve customer experiences drives real-world, bottom-line benefits. According to the survey, How Applications Impact Customer Experience, organizations...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Emplifi Enters Customer Experience Market, Unifying Marketing, Commerce and Customer Care to Smartly Address CX Through AI

Today the combined company of Astute Solutions and Socialbakers announced its new brand name, Emplifi. The launch of Emplifi, an Audax backed Customer Experience (CX) platform, brings together over 20 years of experience, global operations, and a customer base of 7,000 top global brands, to give organizations the tools they need to connect social media marketing, customer care, and social commerce to address critical customer experience gaps.
Softwaremartechseries.com

UserZoom Unveils Industry-First QXscore to Help Businesses Measure and Improve Digital Experience

Standardized Score Enables Companies to Quantify UX Performance Over Time and Against Competitors. UserZoom, the leader in Experience Insights Management (XIM), today announced the launch of QXscore, a standardized score for measuring the user experience (UX) of a company’s digital properties, products, and services over time, and relative to competitors. QXscore, which is now available for customers using the UserZoom insights platform, quantifies user and customer attitudes and behaviors into a single score on a 100-point scale, aligning experience performance to strategic business KPIs, and surfacing opportunities for improvement.