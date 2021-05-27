Data Literacy Is the Hidden Ingredient to Hybrid Work Success

In a recent ThinkLab Clubhouse session, Sascha Wagner, president and CEO of Huntsman Architectural Group, shared this insightful remark about the future of remote work: “We believe in the power of place. This speaks to the idea that space can do more than fulfill functional needs—it helps convey values, bring people together, and empower a sense of cohesion and belonging. What’s more, space can actually become part of the cultural manifest of an organization. So, while the past year has shown us that we can positively embrace remote work, we are confident that group activities, visual and tactical work, and work that relies on an in-person sense of connection will continue to thrive in the built environment.”