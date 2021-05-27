Data Literacy Is the Hidden Ingredient to Hybrid Work Success
The end of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines may be in sight, but the freedom to work from home isn’t going anywhere. Salesforce, Dropbox and Zillow are just some of the major corporations that are embracing remote or hybrid working policies. Countless reports have pointed to the growing support for flexible ways of working, a perk that is especially appealing to millennial and Gen-Z job seekers. As much as 82 percent of company leaders intend to permit remote working some of the time as employees return to the workplace, according to a report by Gartner.martechseries.com