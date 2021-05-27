Words on a Wire - Darren De Leon

Last week was terrible since I was cursed with a migraine that just refused to die for about 3.5 days. Ugh. * [draft] H/D Big Bang, +6674: I'M FINISHED! Also, artist matches went out, and I'm so thrilled and feel so lucky to be working with such talented people! My mind is just thinking, "ART! Art, art, art, art! Art!" Of course, now I am doubting my story and all (I'm still not completely happy with the ending), and wondering whether there is even a plot and if it makes sense. So maybe it's good I'm setting it aside for a bit.