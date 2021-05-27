Words on a Wire - Darren De Leon

Singer/songwriter, Paloma Ford is back and better than ever. The R&B star has just released her awaited visual for “All For Nothing” featuring rap icon, Rick Ross!. Ford says, “All For Nothing is the lead track for X TAPES and reflects the essence of the project. It’s the climax to a moment where things fall apart, and you have the choice to move past it or bask in the loss. It’s about having that true moment of honesty with yourself. I wanted the concept to be as strong as the lyrics and the message in the song and reflect my journey through love, loss, and the power behind these moments.”