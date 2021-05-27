Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Words on a Wire - Darren De Leon

ktep.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHost Tim Z. Hernandez welcomes back Award Winning Poet, Performer and Educator Darren De Leon to discuss the early days of his writing and performing with spoken-word group Los Delicados. Originally aired May 16, 2021.

www.ktep.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On A Wire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturedreamwidth.org

Wednesday words

Last week was terrible since I was cursed with a migraine that just refused to die for about 3.5 days. Ugh. * [draft] H/D Big Bang, +6674: I'M FINISHED! Also, artist matches went out, and I'm so thrilled and feel so lucky to be working with such talented people! My mind is just thinking, "ART! Art, art, art, art! Art!" Of course, now I am doubting my story and all (I'm still not completely happy with the ending), and wondering whether there is even a plot and if it makes sense. So maybe it's good I'm setting it aside for a bit.
Worldlionheartv.net

Is Darren Espanto planning to break into the global music scene?

With his seven years of Philippine music career and international recognition, is Darren Espanto planning to break into the global music scene?. In an interview for his upcoming online concert, Darren Home Run: The Comeback Concert, the young male singer admitted that going global is one of his goals. “I’d...
TV Serieslionheartv.net

Jane de Leon vows to protect Coco Martin in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’

After fighting on opposite sides in numerous battles, Lia (Jane De Leon) has decided to go against the law by allying with Cardo (Coco Martin) and protecting Task Force Agila in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” which airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, and TV5. Despite the legal repercussions she may have...
Los Angeles, CAgoldrushcam.com

National Endowment for the Arts Names Californians as 2021 National Heritage Fellows - Tagumpay Mendoza De Leon and Los Lobos Among Master Folk and Traditional Artists to be Celebrated

June 21, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, CA – Last Tuesday, the National Endowment for the Arts announced the recipients of its 2021 National Heritage Fellowships, including two California-based musicians, Tagumpay Mendoza De Leon of Burbank and Los Lobos of Los Angeles. These lifetime honor awards of $25,000 are given in recognition of both artistic excellence and efforts to sustain cultural traditions for future generations. In addition to their artistic value, each of the Heritage Fellows’ art forms also reflects the community they come from and the history of the tradition.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Cameron Graves: Inventing Thrash-Jazz

I know that I have a style that’s kind of in-between the lines, and that can be hard sometimes, because, especially my band, and the way we play, we’re too hard for jazz stages, but not hard enough for hardcore stages, and that’s a funny thing to deal with, especially for marketing...
Entertainmentproz.com

New MTPE DE > RU project - 3,5 million words

We are looking for freelance linguists to support us with a new batch of our long-term project. • Language pairs: German > Russian *The linguist must be native in the target language. • Fields: Marketing. • Volume: Big on-going project with batches assigned on a weekly basis to be handled...
Entertainment1027coyotecountry.com

The Great Alarm Debate That Has Jeff & Aimee Fighting!

Is there a perfect time to wake up before your alarm goes off? Jeff & Aimee are split on this one. Hear the full story at 10:26. Also, a Las Vegas Raider made important history yesterday. Listen to Raider Carl Nassib’s story at 15:52. Lastly, Miranda Lambert’s first tattoo story...
Books & Literaturebpando.org

LogoArchive – Logo Redux by Darren Leader

LogoArchive returns with its fifth collaborative Extra Issue: Logo Redux, dedicated to the fascinating theme of Renaissance printers’ marks. These marks, many drawn from the 15th century, appear somewhat modernist in nature. As such, this Extra Issue functions as a “prequel” to previous LogoArchive issues, and positions printers’ marks as a precursor to the modernist corporate trademarks of the mid-century.
Musicsheenmagazine.com

Paloma Ford Releases “All For Nothing” Visual Featuring Rick Ross!

Singer/songwriter, Paloma Ford is back and better than ever. The R&B star has just released her awaited visual for “All For Nothing” featuring rap icon, Rick Ross!. Ford says, “All For Nothing is the lead track for X TAPES and reflects the essence of the project. It’s the climax to a moment where things fall apart, and you have the choice to move past it or bask in the loss. It’s about having that true moment of honesty with yourself. I wanted the concept to be as strong as the lyrics and the message in the song and reflect my journey through love, loss, and the power behind these moments.”