Fans now have a brand new way to experience the world of The Witcher with Go on Board's new board game The Witcher: Old World, and the game has crushed its Kickstarter goal. After I had the chance to try out the game, it's easy to see why, as it wonderfully incorporates so much of what makes The Witcher fascinating into one deep and satisfying experience. The game runs with its theme, and while you'll be doing plenty of monster-hunting throughout your adventure, you will also be immersed into a choose-your-own-adventure style narrative in between the thrilling throwdowns – when you're not playing dice poker or fighting other Witchers, of course.