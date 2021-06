Since the new M3 and M4 models came out, we’ve seen them race a lot of cars on the drag strip. Most of the comparisons focused on how the Bavarian machines compare against the AMG rivals, and often against the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Porsche 911. However, very few times we’ve seen the new M3 and M4 take on the Audi RS5 and, after all, this is one of the three cars in the German trifecta that is right up there with the M models in terms of performance.