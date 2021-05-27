Cancel
Gorgeous "Boat Tail" Is Rolls-Royce Coachbuild's First of Many Commissions

By Aurel Niculescu
Auto Evolution
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a good look at the Rolls-Royce “Boat Tail” and don’t laugh at the sight of the umbrella in the back. Instead, let’s marvel together at the art of coachbuilding and the craftsmanship needed to bring to life this unique take on an open-top Rolls-Royce. Now, let’s cheer for the fact it’s just the first in hopefully a very long line of creations stemming from the newly founded Rolls-Royce Coachbuild department.

Star cars have a certain appeal, offering a contrasting glimpse of a celebrity’s private life spent behind the wheel with that of an often over-the-top public persona. Automobiles like one of Rod Stewart’s Lamborghini Miuras, whose headliner was reputedly perforated by holes from a pair of spiked heels, or Elvis’ De Tomaso Pantera that wears the bullet holes he put in it, are extreme examples. And while not possessing such poignant battle scars, the 1994 Rolls-Royce Corniche gifted that year to Roy Horn for his 50th birthday, might still have a few paw marks on its dazzling white paint.