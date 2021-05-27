Florida man charged with sex crimes against 11-year-old girl who was missing for days
A Florida man has been charged with multiple sex crimes after police learned he went to an 11-year-old’s home, picked her up and traveled with the child for several days. The investigation began in March following the victim’s disappearance and mysterious return to her Bay County home, authorities said in a news release Tuesday. The girl was reported missing on March 20, seven days after she was last seen, and she returned home on March 21, according to police.www.nydailynews.com