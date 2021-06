General Motors Design has made a habit of showing off some of the conglomerate's more daring designs, as well as some that it genuinely considered for production. Sometimes, we may even see a hint of what the future holds in these wild sketches. Sometimes, that future doesn't seem all that bright, as evidenced by a wacky off-roader design we saw last week. Other times, we see that even the most boring cars can be stylish, and now GM Design is showing us a sketch that one of its designers has come up with for a future version of the Chevrolet Silverado.