Haywood County, NC

HCC offers free tuition for Haywood grads

Smoky Mountain News
 7 days ago

Haywood Community College Foundation’s Tuition Free Guarantee Scholarship is sometimes the deciding factor for Haywood County seniors when deciding where to go to college. It is not too late to take advantage of HCC Foundation’s Tuition Free Guarantee. Available to 2021 Haywood County high school graduates from public, private or homeschools, this scholarship will pay for up to four semesters at the in-state tuition rate and select fees for any 2021 qualifying high school graduate who does not obtain the full amount needed through federal financial aid and/or scholarships.

Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Plenty of job choices

Those looking for a job — any job, will find plenty to choose from. Whether the criteria is something that will best suit a specific interest, pay the highest salary or fit into a schedule where flexibility is key, there are more than 1,450 job listings in Haywood alone that should fit the bill.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Help is BEYOND hard to find

Employers across Haywood County are pulling out all stops to find help. Some have upped their pay scale and offered perks, but even if someone even accepts the job, several employers said some just stop showing up within a couple days. That’s led to reduced hours or menu options for...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Haywood Schools makes masks optional outside of school buildings

North Carolina health officials are no longer requiring face masks to be worn outdoors at schools but are strongly recommending them when social distancing can’t be maintained. Based on this new guidance, Haywood County School announced Thursday it would now make outdoor face mask use optional. Until this week, the...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Torch run in Haywood supports Special Olympics

Although Special Olympics games were canceled again this year because of COVID-19, the North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics took place as usual. The torch run is the largest year-round public awareness and grass-roots fundraising campaign for Special Olympics. Bill Nolte, Haywood County Schools superintendent, said schools...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Labor shortage isn't easy to explain

The help wanted signs around Haywood are so ubiquitous they almost go unnoticed, and jobs are so plentiful employers are thinking outside the box to attract employees. That includes holding job fairs, raising wages and offering signing bonuses. Some often blame the lack of willing workers on the expanded unemployment...
Haywood County, NCWLOS.com

Dogwood Health Trust Matching Grant Addresses Affordable Housing

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C.--More money is now available to address affordable housing in our western counties. A Dogwood Health Trust matching grant enables Haywood, Jackson, Macon, Swain, Clay, and Graham counties to leverage millions for affordable housing. The home grant is a HUD program and requires a 25 percent match. The...
Haywood County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Honoring our healthcare heroes

By Greg Caples • Guest Columnist | What is a hero? Maya Angelou famously said, “I think a hero is any person really intent on making this a better place for all people.”. In my role as CEO of Haywood Regional Medical Center, I have the privilege of working with an incredible team of healthcare heroes who work tirelessly, each and every day, to make our hospital and our community a better place.
Haywood County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Spectators allowed at Haywood graduations

Graduation ceremonies will be allowed as many spectators as school sporting events this spring, after the Haywood County Schools Board of Education authorized Superintendent Dr. Bill Nolte to use spectator rules for non-athletic, end-of-year programs and ceremonies. When students returned to partial in-person instruction last fall, state regulations strictly limited...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Haywood will offer nine weeks of summer school

Summer school is officially in the works in Haywood County. To make up for gaps in learning due to COVID, North Carolina has passed legislation encouraging students to enroll in summer school, and Haywood County school officials are already setting the wheels in motion, with less than a month until it begins.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Virus cases remain low in Haywood

Haywood County Public Health has received notice of 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing total case numbers to 4,363 since the pandemic began. “As we move into vacation season, we want to focus on specific populations in our community that may not have had the opportunity to be vaccinated prior to now," said Sarah Henderson, Haywood County health director. "On May 19 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., we are conducting a vaccine clinic for teenagers 12 and up at Haywood Community College. We want to encourage our younger population to be vaccinated prior to summer gatherings and returning to school in the fall."
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

HRMC Open House

Haywood Regional Medical Center is hosting an open house for RN's and new graduates. Includes walk in interviews, tours of nursing units, and refreshments. Come by between 9-11 a.m. or 2-4 p.m. Bring your resume. Masks required.
Haywood County, NCSmoky Mountain News

Vaccine clinic for 16-18-year-olds planned

Haywood County Health and Human Services is partnering with Haywood Community College to host a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teens 16-18 and their families from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19 at the HCC campus. Many colleges and universities will be requiring shots when students begin the fall...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Learn to ID trees on a hike with Haywood Waterways

A tree identification hike in the Sunburst area of Shining Rock Wilderness will be held on Sunday, May 23, by Haywood Waterways Association. The five-mile hike will be led by Shannon Rabby, lead instructor for the Haywood Community College’s fish and wildlife program. Rabby will share his knowledge of local trees and woody plants. Hikers should be prepared to hike through mud and several small streams.
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

HRMC lifts visitor restrictions

Haywood Regional Medical Center (HRMC) announced that it has lifted most visitor restrictions as of May 10. New guidelines will allow adults (18+) to visit inpatients and accompany outpatients or those seeking ER care. General visitation hours are 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. The new guidelines are effective immediately. “The...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Vaccine clinic for 16 –18-year-olds planned

Haywood County Health and Human Services is partnering with Haywood Community College to host a special COVID-19 vaccine clinic for teens 16-18 and their families on May 19 from 11 a.m. — 5 p.m. at the HCC campus. Many colleges and universities will be requiring shots when students begin the...
Waynesville, NCThe Mountaineer

Volunteers needed for REACH training May 22

REACH of Haywood County, a nonprofit that provides aid to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and elder abuse, is seeking new volunteers and will hold a Volunteer Training Day on Saturday, May 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the REACH office, 627 N. Main St., Waynesville. Lunch...
Waynesville, NCFOX Carolina

Clinic for 16-18 year-olds to open in Haywood County

WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - Haywood County Emergency Management says a clinic for 16 to 18 year olds and their families will open on May 19 at the Haywood Community College campus. According to Public Information Officer Allison Richmond, Haywood County Health and Human Services is partnering with Haywood Community...
Haywood County, NCThe Mountaineer

Spectators now allowed at non-athletic events in Haywood

During a special called Board of Education meeting last week, the board authorized Haywood County Schools Superintendent Bill Nolte to apply the same athletic spectator rules for all non-athletic, end-of-year programs and ceremonies. Currently, the state authorized spectator capacity is 50% for spectators at athletic events, but there wasn’t any...
Lake Junaluska, NCThe Mountaineer

TEDx events in Haywood are off and running

LAKE JUNALUSKA — The first-ever TedX event held at Lake Junaluska was a resounding success, said organizer Charles Lipp. Things went so well at last month’s event that plans are already in the works for another event next year. The theme of this year’s day-long conference at the lake was...