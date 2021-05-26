HCC offers free tuition for Haywood grads

Haywood County Public Health has received notice of 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing total case numbers to 4,363 since the pandemic began. “As we move into vacation season, we want to focus on specific populations in our community that may not have had the opportunity to be vaccinated prior to now," said Sarah Henderson, Haywood County health director. "On May 19 from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., we are conducting a vaccine clinic for teenagers 12 and up at Haywood Community College. We want to encourage our younger population to be vaccinated prior to summer gatherings and returning to school in the fall."