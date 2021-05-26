Cancel
Swain County, NC

Swain Middle gets ‘GO’ Grant

The North Carolina Outdoor Heritage Advisory Council announced that Swain County Middle School was awarded a NC Schools Go Outside Grant of $13,789. The funds will be used to build an outdoor classroom with ground cover, convertible tables and benches, and waste disposal for the space. In response to the news, Rep. Mike Clampitt, R-Bryson City, said, “I’m thrilled to hear that Swain County Middle has been awarded a GO grant. It’s so important for children to spend time outside learning about all the nature and wildlife North Carolina has to offer. This outdoor classroom will be of great benefit to the school and enrich the lives of its students for years to come.”

