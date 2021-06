NEOSHO, Mo. – Crowder’s Logan Chambers and Landrey Wilkerson receive top honors from the NJCAA. They were both named first team All-Americans earlier this week. “When they released it there were a lot of emotions,” Chambers says. “I was excited and shocked at the same time. Actually seeing my name on the list along with Landrey just caused great emotion in a good way. I won’t take it for granted. It’s a very special honor.”