Jane Casey’s ‘Killing Kind’ Set For TV Adaptation By Sony’s Eleventh Hour Films

Meant to be like 'The Hunger Games' for small-town Texas high schoolers, this TV adaptation has less danger than your average episode of 'Jackass.'. The YA novel boom of the late 2000s inspired countless cinematic adaptations, with Hollywood banking on the hope that teens (and nostalgic adults) couldn’t get enough tragic love stories set in fantastical worlds and dystopian futures. But very quickly, the well ran dry; for every Hunger Games, there was a failed franchise starter in the shape of The 5th Wave or The Host. Even franchises that came out of the gate strong proved destined to fail—the film adaptation of the final book in the Divergent series was scrapped, with producers opting to make a TV miniseries, which was also eventually canned in 2018.