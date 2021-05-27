Sen. Cloud presents proclamation
State Senator Heather Cloud presented a proclamation to Pine Prairie High School in recognition for being nationally recognized in closing the achievement gap for special needs and low socioeconomic status children. The presentation occurred on the floor of the state senate and followed a similar presentation from State Representative Rhonda Butler. Pictured from left are EPSD Superintendent Darwan Lazard, PPHS Principal Alice LeJeune, Senator Heather Cloud, Asst. Principal Patrick Guillory, Asia George, Aaron Burke, Maycie Hardy, Abby Arnaud, and Corey Higginbotham. (Photo submitted)www.villeplattetoday.com