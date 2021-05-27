Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Expanded Hours, New Exhibition Coming to Thoroughgood House in June

Posted by 
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Virginia Beach, Virginia
 14 days ago

In addition to Saturdays, the Thoroughgood House will be open for free tours on Thursdays and Fridays starting June 17.

Tours on both Thursdays and Fridays will run every hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday tours will also run in the evenings every 30 minutes from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Admission remains free, and advanced reservations are no longer required. Tours will be open to the public on a first come, first served basis.

During the first Thursday evening tours on June 17, visitors will also have the opportunity to experience a specially focused program called "The Enslaved Perspective." In advance of Juneteenth, the celebration of the end of slavery in the United States, this program focuses on the history of the enslaved individuals who lived and worked on the Thoroughgood House property in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Saturday tours will continue but will move to every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., instead of every 30 minutes, on July 3. If you have already reserved a Saturday tour slot online, your tour will proceed as scheduled.

In accordance with updated federal, state and local health and safety guidance, visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to wear a mask while visiting the Thoroughgood House. Visitors who have yet to be vaccinated, or are only partially vaccinated, will still be required to wear a mask or face covering during their tours.

For up to date information, please visit museumsvb.org. If you have any questions about tours, please call 757-385-5100 or email vbhistory@vbgov.com.

New Exhibition at Thoroughgood House

New Virginians: 1619-2019 and Beyond, an exhibition from the Library of Virginia in partnership with Virginia Humanities and supported by 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution, will be on display at the Thoroughgood House Education Center from June 14 to July 24. The exhibition explores the historical and continuous journey toward the ideals of America and intends to foster an honest and serious discussion about diversity and the challenges of blended cultures.

New Virginians highlights the changing demographics of the Commonwealth through a series of edited interviews with first-generation immigrants and refugees who arrived in Virginia post-1976. Common themes that run through the interviews are family, service, opportunity and faith.

At this time, the Francis Land House and Lynnhaven House remain closed for restoration. The Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum is located in the Virginia Beach City Public Schools' Renaissance Academy, which is currently open only to students and faculty. Visit museumsvb.org and follow Virginia Beach History Museums on social media for the latest updates.

ABOUT THE CITY OF VIRGINIA BEACH CULTURAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT:

The Cultural Affairs Department engages residents and visitors through meaningful arts, heritage, and cultural experiences to connect and strengthen communities. The Department assists and directs the Virginia Beach Arts & Humanities Commission, coordinates the City's Public Art Program, oversees Virginia Beach History Museums, provides contract management for the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts, serves as the liaison with Virginia MOCA and the ViBe Creative District, and serves as a resource to local arts and humanities organizations.

# # #

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Virginia Beach, Virginia

39
Followers
177
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Virginia Beach is an independent city located on the southeastern coast of the Commonwealth of Virginia in the United States. As of the 2010 census, the population was 437,994; Located on the Atlantic Ocean at the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, Virginia Beach is included in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. This area, known as "America's First Region", also includes the independent cities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk, as well as other smaller cities, counties, and towns of Hampton Roads.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Entertainment
Virginia Beach, VA
Entertainment
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July#The Visit#Creative Arts#Juneteenth#Beyond#Virginia Humanities#American Evolution#New Virginians#Commonwealth#The Francis Land House#Lynnhaven House#Public Art Program#The Sandler Center#Library Of Virginia#Saturday Tours#Thursday Tours#Saturdays#Free Tours#Visit Museumsvb Org#Admission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginia Beach, Virginia

Woodstock Park Improvement Project Nears Completion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After two years of construction, the Woodstock Park Improvement Project, a partnership between Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation and HRSD, is nearing completion and the park and new skatepark will reopen to the public following a short ceremony at 10 a.m. on June 16. The project has brought a wealth of improvements to the heavily utilized community park, including upgraded amenities and a 5.2-million-gallon wet weather offline storage tank that provides the base for the brand-new, 30,000 square foot skatepark facility while also helping to reduce sanitary sewer overflows.
Virginia StateWTOP

Bob & Edith’s diner opening 6th Virginia location

A family owned diner with roots in Virginia dating back to 1969 will open a sixth location in Old Town Alexandria this year. Second generation owner Greg Bolton, along with his two children Tammy and Chris Bolton, will open Bob & Edith’s 24-hours, 7-days-a-week restaurant at 1743 King Street this fall.
Virginia Beach, VAWTKR

A family craft demonstration from VB library on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer is quickly approaching which means parents will be looking for fun activities to keep the kids busy! Lennis Sullivan from Virginia Beach Public Library shows us how to make button bouquets that are perfect for spring and summer. For more information visit www.vbgov.com.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Locals’ Guide to Getting Outdoors in Virginia Beach

While our beaches might be Virginia Beach’s most renowned draw, they are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the great outdoors. From the windswept sand dunes of Sandbridge to the moss-adorned bald cypress trees of the historic First Landing State Park, there is no shortage of scenes to experience and adventures to be had. While the diversity of outdoor experiences can certainly make it hard to know where to start, we are here to break it down with a Locals’ Guide to the Great Outdoors in Virginia Beach.
Norfolk, VADaily Press

Fun weekend planned for the kiddos? How about a COVID-19 shot?

NORFOLK — A Friday night for tweens and young teens before the pandemic used to mean sleepovers, sports and movies. But when school let out at the end of this past week, it was a dash for some to get to the mall — not for a night of shopping and hanging by the food court. They were on their way to the federally run mass vaccination clinic, in the old Macy’s at Military Circle.
Manchester, TNkicks96news.com

Jason Aldean Is Back in the Saddle

B-MO in the MO’rning – Jason Aldean has announced the cities and dates for his upcoming 2021 Back in the Saddle Tour, which is set to launch in Virginia Beach, Va., on Aug. 5. Aldean announced the tour during his live set at the Bonnaroo Farm on Saturday night (May 15), the second of two nights at the Manchester, Tenn. venue. The dates run through late October and cover much of the South and the Midwest, and include a few shows in the Northwest. The run will conclude in Tampa, Fla., on Oct.30.
Virginia StateOnlyInYourState

An Underrated Virginia State Park, Occoneechee State Park Is A Lakefront Adventure Waiting To Happen

How many of Virginia’s state parks have you visited? There are so many incredible options to choose from, no matter the region you’re visiting. Some, like Grayson Highlands State Park, are famous for their epic mountain views. Yet for every popular state park, there are a few that are relatively lesser-known and no less remarkable. Today’s destination certainly qualifies. Occoneechee State Park, located near Clarksville, is a lakefront destination with endless activities and amenities. Whether you’re looking for waterfront camping, quality time on the water, or some one-of-a-kind nature trails, you’ll be glad you paid a visit to this lovely park.
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

The power to transform | Bruce Thompson, Gold Key - PHR

Bruce Thompson has the power to stop traffic — literally. The Virginia Beach developer, who has built some of the most recognizable hotels in Hampton Roads, was able to permanently close one of the Oceanfront’s main thoroughfares in late 2020. City leaders shut down a curved section of Atlantic Avenue to create a motor court for Thompson’s Marriot hotel and to establish a unified campus for ...
Virginia Beach, VAhamptonroadsmessenger.com

Nonprofit and other Grant Applications Now Open

In March, Virginia Beach City Council voted to provide an additional $12.4 million in funding to the Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership to continue providing resources and assistance to Virginia Beach residents, small businesses and nonprofits impacted by COVID-19. Of that, $6 million was designated to United Way of South Hampton Roads to provide grants to assist nonprofits with operational costs and expenses in the wake of the pandemic. Applications are due by Friday, May 14 at 11:59 p.m. Eligible applicants must: Be a nonprofit 501(c)(3) located in or serving the City of Virginia Beach Be registered with the Virginia Department of Agriculture Division of Consumer Affairs Be able to submit an IRS Form 990 or 990EZ from within the last two (2) years Have a board of directors with a minimum of five (5) members that meets at least four (4) times per year and has direct local control of finances Not be controlled in whole or in part by a church or sectarian society Comply with local, state and national legal requirements related to nondiscrimination Have suffered a negative economic impact from COVID-19 Grant funds can be used for wages and benefits, rent, utilities, insurance, other operational costs or program expenses. To learn more about eligibility or application requirements or to apply, visit vbrelief.org and select “nonprofit organization” on the first step of the form. The Virginia Beach Pandemic Relief Partnership is a collaboration that includes United Way of South Hampton Roads, Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Hampton Roads Workforce Council and LISC Hampton Roads. Since launching on November 17, VBrelief.org has received over 65,000 views and 7,600 requests for assistance. Visit VBrelief.org to learn more.
Virginia StatePosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia StateNBC 29 News

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Posted by
13News Now

Lifted mask mandate brings hope for Virginia Beach business owner

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Roller Skating is more than a hobby for US Marine Calvin Beal. It’s therapy. “Some days are greats and some days can get a little stressful so when you have the opportunity to come skate just kind of let that all go away just listen to the music and rolling around you feel great," said Beal.