Emily Wickersham is leaving 'NCIS'

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost eight years Emily Wickersham is hanging up her "NCIS" gear. The actress who played Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop confirmed her exit after her character was sent on a secret mission during this week's season 18 finale. "Hangin this hat and jacket up. What a great ride it's been," Wickersham...

www.wfsb.com
Person
Emily Wickersham
#Ncis#Cbs#Ncis#Cbs#Time#Nsa
