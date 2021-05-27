Filmmaker-Curated Exquisite Shorts Program Wants to Shake Up Online Shorts Distribution
As an accomplished filmmaker whose shorts have played True/False, HotDocs, the Toronto International Film Festival, and New York’s Museum of the Moving Image, Sophy Romvari understands the short film market. Unfortunately, it’s a pretty small one. Not only are there limited opportunities for shorts to be seen outside the insular but prestigious scope of the festival circuit, but there are even fewer opportunities to monetize the work. For now, however, Romvari has cooked up a solution to the former, and hopes to eventually figure out the latter as well.www.imdb.com